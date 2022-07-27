On the heels of a visit by Colorado Governor Jared Polis to Norwood two weeks ago to see the Norwood Pinion Park affordable housing project, both final home prices and the lottery deadline have been announced.
The Pinon Park lottery opens on July 25, and the application deadline is noon, Aug. 31. The lottery will be conducted on Sept. 16. Potential buyers must include mortgage pre-qualification from their mortgage lender to complete the lottery application. The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) will conduct the lottery process. Homebuyer closing and move-in is targeted for early November.
Gov. Polis joined a group of Norwood and San Miguel County elected officials, staff, locals and Rural Homes project partners to discuss barriers to the home-buying process and how to bring energy savings to every homeowner. Polis praised the Norwood project.
“It’s remarkable to see a project like this, in which pre-fabricated housing is becoming even more competitive and bringing down costs, especially in an area like yours that often has an extra premium to build. It’s very exciting to see what’s going on here in Norwood,” he said.
Rural Homes announced the Pinion Park sale prices on July 12. Prices can be viewed in detail at www.shorturl.at/cDHPR. Pinion Park in Norwood consists of four house models that are being built by modular company Fading West.
Homes will be priced for sale starting at $225,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,024 square-foot home; $325,000 for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1,216 square-foot home, and an average of $385,000 for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom with an attached garage. Home prices include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air-source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar, Energy Star-certified GE appliances, and easy installation of electric vehicle charging. Prices for each home and lot can be found at https://www.pinionparknorwood.co.
In addition to affordable home prices, Rural Homes has developed partnerships to assist qualified buyers with down payment assistance and specialized mortgage products. More information on down payment assistance and mortgage products can be found at www.shorturl.at/hirCH.
SMRHA assists in the preservation of affordable housing for residents and their families who make a living primarily from their employment within San Miguel County. This is done through the administration, development and implementation of housing policies and programs, providing on-going information and leadership regarding the current housing supply availability and needs, and offering education to the community. It is funded by San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride. More info can be found at http://www.smrha.org.
Rural Homes is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust. Currently, Rural Homes has one project under construction in Norwood and is planning to construct neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray, which combined will bring more than 75 affordable homes to the region in coming years. The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. For more information, the public may send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co, or visit the website at https://www.ruralhomes.co/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.