Noel Night in Norwood is nearly here, and representatives of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce remind all to plan accordingly for shopping locally and enjoying the parade, while socializing and grabbing food. Noel Night this year is Friday, Dec. 2, and there will be much happening in various spots in the town’s core district.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, the Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) will begin festivities by giving kids rides on decorated fire engines from outside of The Divide Restaurant along Lucerne Street, which will be closed to through traffic.
At 6 p.m., Gretchen Wells said all should be lining up for the Parade of Lights that starts promptly at 6:15 p.m. Wells doesn’t want folks getting too cold, so she said 15 minutes is plenty of time for floats and vehicles to check in with her and prepare. All are welcome to be in the Parade of Lights: school classes, businesses, nonprofits and families.
Norwood Fire will lead the parade this year. Rather than choosing a grand marshal, the Norwood Chamber of Commerce has opted instead to showcase community stars. In this way, the “business star” is The Divide Restaurant; the “individual stars” are Glen and Nikki Colson.
Between 4 to 5 p.m. participants are welcome to begin set-up for NFPD’s Chili Cook-Off in the Pocket Park. All chili chefs are welcome, and the chili tasting starts at 5 p.m. “Bowls are $5, entitling taste-testers to weigh in on their favorite recipe,” NFPD representatives told The Norwood Post last week.
Votes will be tallied, and the chili winner will be announced after the Parade of Lights. Anyone with chili cook-off questions should call the fire house directly at 970-327-4800.
In addition to storefronts staying open later with discounts, grab bags and refreshments, the new holiday bazaar is also taking place inside the old hardware store building, next to Dark Sky Pie. So far, roughly 25 vendors have signed up to sell their items, and the space will remain open for two days to celebrate local shopping.
The Lone Cone Library is sponsoring cookie decorating in the old building for Noel Night, too. All children are invited to attend, whether they live in Norwood or not.
At the same time, hay rides are taking place simultaneously in town, as is the “ugly sweater” party at The Livery. Folks are invited to come get holiday photos taken in their tackiest holiday sweaters, and those of age are encouraged to enjoy adult beverages.
Wells said she hopes to see the community out enjoying the evening.
“Noel Night can be magical in Norwood,” she said Sunday evening. “It’s a great way to start the holiday season for both grownups and kids.”
While Santa and Mrs. Claus usually make an appearance in Norwood for Noel Night, Santa has also announced he will be at a special breakfast at the fire house the next morning. The breakfast meal starts at 9 a.m., and Santa told The Norwood Post he’ll be arriving by fire truck at 10 a.m. to meet with children.
