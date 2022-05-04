The San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conference is returning to the region for the first time in five years, held June 7-9 in Ridgway. The theme for this year’s event is “Communities in Transition.” Community Resource Center (CRC) and a team of more than 20 regional leaders have organized the conference and are excited to announce that registration for it is now open.
RPD conferences provide powerful opportunities for nonprofit professionals to meet directly with statewide funders, participate in professional development and network with other community leaders across the region. RPD is a part of the Rural Action Network, a statewide program which builds nonprofit capacity, fosters relationships and promotes regional collaboration, which lead to increased grant dollars awarded to rural communities.
“The San Juan RPD conference will increase access to resources, potential partnerships and skill-building opportunities for important community projects within the San Juan region and across the state,” said Community Resource Center’s President and CEO Maria Fabula.
Nonprofit organizations that provide a variety of integral services throughout the region will receive high-quality professional development during the conference and the opportunity to build relationships with new partners across the region. The conference presents a powerful opportunity for Colorado’s statewide foundations, government and other funders to meet with local and regional grant-seekers. The exchanges that take place at RPD help to break down barriers and result in stronger partnerships, increased access to resources and the development of long-term relationships.
Close to 250 nonprofit professionals, grant-makers, community leaders, distinguished speakers and elected officials are expected to unite at RPD this summer. Nonprofit professionals attending the 2022 conference will be able to participate in more than 20 professional development opportunities.
An Innovations in Housing Walking Tour of Ridgway will be held on the first day of RPD, catalyzing cross-sector partnership and collaboration to make transformational change for local communities. The full third day of the conference will be a bus tour of the West End, touring the communities of Norwood, Nucla and Naturita. Local leaders will speak about the transitions their communities have faced, roadblocks met and the solutions they are implementing for the future of their communities.
Organizations across the region will have a platform to share about their work by hosting a table during the San Juan Nonprofit Community Fair. Through this session, funders and nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to develop a mutual understanding of one another in a relaxed environment. A half-day of programming on June 8 has been designed with nonprofit board members in mind, which will provide quality skill building trainings and opportunities for connection.
Through the Community Resource Center, this event comes to the San Juan region every four years, but COVID-19 delayed its return by one year. The conference is organized by a regional steering committee representing Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, led by Carrie Andrew, director of the Lone Cone Library, and Danelle Hughes Norman.
"We are excited to bring the diverse communities from the San Juan Region together in-person," Norman said in a news release, "to network and brainstorm the solutions needed to meet the issues of these changing times."
Registration is now open. There are a limited number of scholarships available. Those interested should visit sanjuanrpd.org for more information. For additional information and questions, the public should contact Melissa McKelvey, San Juan RPD event coordinator, at sanjuanrpd@gmail.com.
