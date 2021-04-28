The Norwood Public School’s board of education has filled its vacancy for the principal position, after reviewing several candidates for the job. Last week, at the board’s monthly meeting, it announced Adam Truitt will report for duty this summer. Truitt replaces coprincipals Sara Rasmussen and Perri Gipner, who shared leadership by splitting the elementary and middle/high school duties. Truitt is set to handle both elementary and secondary schools, but could receive support from the superintendent as well.
Truitt has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Colorado Mesa University, and holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Arizona State University. He’s worked in education since 1988 and has experience in various school settings.
His background includes working as a K-5 technology teacher at Telluride Elementary School, serving as education director at Alternative Youth Adventures in Montrose, working as a fourth-grade teacher at Olathe Elementary School and serving as instructional technology district coordinator for the Montrose County School District RE-1J. Additionally, Truitt was assistant principal of Garnet Mesa Elementary School, principal of Delta Middle School, and dean of students at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth, Minnesota.
Truitt and his wife, Kristi, have three children. He will officially start as principal for Norwood in July.
After the board’s announcement, the district shared on social media that it had named Truitt as the chosen candidate. Many in the Norwood community have welcomed the new leader online through supportive comments.
Ken Lawrence, who has been serving as interim superintendent for Norwood Public Schools this year and sharing that position with both Rasmussen and Gipner, told The Norwood Post last week that he was pleased with Truitt’s coming on board.
“In addition to his experience, Mr. Truitt will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the position,” he said. “He is very positive and personable, and he exudes a love for students and their education. I think he will get along great with the staff and be a strong leader for our district.”
Todd Bittner, who was hired recently as Norwood’s district superintendent to also fill that vacancy, said he’s happy to have Truitt leading the K-12.
“We are looking forward to the arrival of Adam Truitt as our new K-12 principal here at Norwood Public Schools,” he said on Monday. “Adam is enthusiastic and excited about the tremendous opportunity to help build on the past, while creating a new and exciting future.”
Now that the district has its administration team lined up, it aims to fill several teaching positions that are open, including high school science, middle school math and health, a fourth grade teacher, a third grade teacher, and a head high school football coach. The district has been advertising for the vacancies online and in print.
The district is also searching for a head custodian, along with kitchen staff and substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year. Anyone interested in working for Norwood Public Schools should call the administration directly.
