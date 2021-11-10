The Town of Norwood, the Norwood Fire Department, Lone Cone Library, the Norwood Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and many people in the community are coming together to celebrate the holiday season with this year’s Noel Night on Friday, Dec. 3.
Santa Claus will make an appearance for Noel Night in Norwood, outside on the patio at the Divide Restaurant, before the sun goes down. Children will have the chance to meet him and share what they want for Christmas at 3:30 p.m. They’ll also get to ride on a fire engine, too.
Starting at 4 p.m. at the Norwood Community Center and Town Hall, there will be holiday arts and crafts pop-up shops, which will be open throughout the weekend.
From 5-7 p.m. there will be old-fashioned hayrides for kids of all ages. Carolers are welcome on Noel Night, and holiday caroling is encouraged, representatives of the chamber said.
The Parade of Lights continues, and organizations of all kinds, along with families and friends, are invited to decorate their own holiday floats. The parade will line up at 6:15 p.m. and head down Grand Avenue. Sign-up starts beforehand, outside at the Norwood Community Center and Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Lifelong resident Anne Shaffer has accepted the honor and title of grand marshal for the Parade of Lights. She will preside over the evening’s festivities.
Folks from Nucla and Naturita are invited to participate in Norwood’s parade and the Noel Night evening. Likewise, Norwood’s floats have been welcomed the preceding evening for the West End’s Parade of Lights and the Naturita-Nucla’s holiday Elfin Eve on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.
As usual, Norwood businesses will be decorated and open throughout the evening. Everyone in town is welcome to take a stroll down Grand Avenue to visit with community members and shop local stores.
While getting some early Christmas shopping done, folks can take advantage of discounts, grab bags, drawings and more offered in celebration of Noel Night.
In the interest of keeping warm, there will be hot cocoa and cider, sponsored by the Uncompahgre Medical Center. Additionally, the Norwood Fire Department, together with the Coach’s Mother, will be hosting a chili cook-off at 5 p.m. at the Pocket Park at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lucerne Street. All chili recipes are welcome in the cook-off. Guests are invited to sample some hot chili, get cozy by the bonfire and have a s’more.
At 6:30 p.m., and with time allowing for the parade to take place beforehand, the Lone Cone Library will sponsor a cookie decorating extravaganza. All ages are invited to come and participate.
John Metzger, president of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce, said the night will be grand.
“Come one, come all,” he said. “There’s something for everyone at this year’s Noel Night.”
