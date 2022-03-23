Todd Bittner has nearly completed his first year as the Norwood High School’s new superintendent — but even in a small town, life has no doubt been eventful. He sat down last week with the Norwood Post to reflect on his time leading the district so far.
He said one of the highlights of his first year in Norwood was being able to meet and form connections with students and families, not only in the school, but throughout the entire community.
He said the belief he shares with staff is that the school should be the focal point for constructing a stronger sense of connection throughout the community. He believes that connecting with students is the key to a better school, along with having the staff feel that they’re cared about.
Before coming to Norwood, Bittner was the superintendent at West Grand High School in Kremmling, a more metropolitan area. He said he enjoys Norwood because he believes it is much easier to prioritize having positive impacts with students, in a considerably smaller school.
Regarding challenges, Bittner said Norwood is currently experiencing is a lack of substitute teachers. He went on to say how difficult it has been to find applicants in the local area. He said Sam Ryan, the school's new principal who also arrived last summer, has had to fill in as a sub almost every day.
(The only requirement to become a substitute teacher for Norwood Public School is a high school diploma, and anyone interested should reach out to the front office for an application.)
Related to the ongoing COVID pandemic, which has been a challenge for districts across the nation, Bittner said that Norwood was fortunate. That’s because of the size of the school. Still, he admitted it was at times a difficult task due to the absences of students and staff. The contract-tracing in a small school affected several kids in a group, which created some chaos.
“For us, that means half the class is gone,” Bittner said.
As far as restrictions went, it wasn’t that bad. He said students did an adequate job of wearing masks, as did the staff.
Additionally, in what can be seen as both a highlight and a challenge, Bittner is helping to guide the exploration of the school’s potential new build. That process is currently unfolding with community support and the work of the school board.
An additional meeting was held two weeks ago to gather community input on the design concept, but the outcome is still to be determined. The issue will be put to the voters this fall in the regular election, and then the people of Norwood will decide.
Shelley Donnellon, who teaches second and eighth grade, said she’s happy Bittner is on board.
“He rolled in and stood up to the challenge of really turning our school around,” she said. “We are so lucky to have him around. Not only does he brighten the day but he is a positive role model to the kids. It’s weird when the day goes by, and he hasn’t popped his head into our classroom. “
