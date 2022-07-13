The Norwood Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD) celebrates its 90th anniversary this Saturday. The town itself incorporated almost 20 years prior in 1903, and there had always been at least primitive attempts to fight fires with bucket brigades and horse-drawn hose carts.
Then, on July 16, 1932, the Colorado State Firemen’s Association made it official: the NVFD had successfully organized in compliance with the governing body’s bylaws and was entitled to all the privileges and benefits afforded by this honor.
In 1953, Norwood took the next step, forming into a much larger fire protection district with access to tax mill levies and state grant support. Starting with less than 80 square miles between the town and Redvale, the department eventually annexed hundreds more square miles in San Miguel and west Montrose counties. Thus began a new era in public safety for the pioneer ranching community with the ability to budget for more equipment and training — but still all-volunteer.
NVFD’s history reflects a mosaic of national trends, cultural shifts, technical revolutions, and economic booms and busts. At the fire house last week, memories were shared among Norwood’s living legacy of five chiefs, all with long careers in the fire service: John Houser (1971-2006), Tim Lippert (1993-2013), Ted Mueller (1999-2019), and current district chief John Bockrath who came on as the first full-time professional in 2016.
Former chief Joey Truelock (2012-2015) couldn’t attend, but was there in spirit.
Back in the 1950s, Naturita was the uranium-fueled boom town with a well-funded fire department to show for it. At the same time on the East End, Telluride was a mere shadow of the silver rush town that once defined the Wild West. With Norwood in between, the tables slowly turned as the mines shut down and Telluride developed into a world-class resort. Talent, money and resources flowed accordingly.
With the National Highway Transportation Act of 1969 and advent of the Emergency Medical System, Norwood kept pace with early integration of EMTs and ambulance services. The chiefs recalled some funny and some more serious memories from the thousands of life-saving medical transports — in all conditions, at all hours, and caring for patients with every imaginable malady.
Nationally, women weren’t allowed to be firefighters until well into the 1980s. Progress was slow, especially in rural areas, yet Norwood kept pace with more sophisticated big-city fire departments. Houser’s wife, Bobbi, was part of that first generation of American women firefighters, when she joined in 1979 and served for more than 20 years. Before that, the dedicated ladies’ auxiliary, the “Klinkers,” kept the fund-raising fires burning with events like bingo games, bake sales and parades.
Money and resources remained scarce, but with new people and businesses moving in and a growing tax base, the 1980s and 1990s represented a long stretch of growth.
Norwood Fire gained voter support for several mill levy increases and was able to start equipping the department with more capable vehicles and gear. Communications evolved from bells and sirens to a central dispatch system in the 2000s — no time too soon as pandemic-driven trends like remote workers and more tourists are changing the game once again.
With every generation of volunteers, each chief has moved the fire department up the ladder of better service, and better quality of life for residents and visitors.
“After humble beginnings nearly a century ago, we’re bursting at the seams today,” said Bockrath. “We’ve reached a new level with paid staff, a contract wildland crew, more mutual aid agreements, and big plans to raise the bar for our growing district — soon to cover nearly 900 square miles with a modern, new fire house, a wildland regional center, and a better trained team to meet, surpass, and set the new standards for America’s rural public safety infrastructure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.