At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting on Dec. 14, the board heard the recommendation of town employees who wanted to decline full participation in a new Colorado state-run paid family and medical leave insurance program. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer told the board the program was part of a new house bill. Each municipality in Colorado has to either opt in or out of the program. She said Norwood employees reached a consensus to opt out.
Grafmyer explained to the board that opting in takes a percentage out of employee paychecks, beginning in 2023. However, access to the program doesn’t start until 2024.
“The employees are requesting you opt out,” Grafmyer said.
Mayor Candy Meehan told the board that the library and fire department also opted out on behalf of paid employees who also do not wish to be a part of the program. The board approved the motion for town staff.
Public works director Randy Harris told town trustees that it’s been a quiet month for Norwood. He said the good news is that his crew has been outfitting the new truck with a toolbox, seat covers, floor mats and a grill guard will be installed next week. Public works is also getting a new snowplow for the half-ton Chevrolet this week, along with a salt-and-sand spreader for either the truck or the side-by-side vehicle, too.
In her report, Grafmyer said the wage study is moving forward. She and town clerk Amanda Pierce met with the study facilitator, and they expect information by the first of the year. Grafmyer said the results will be shared with everyone publicly.
Additionally, there are five applicants for the position of deputy clerk. Already Grafmyer has been calling references. She’s setting up interviews for next week, after the Christmas holiday. She wants to begin the onboarding process, so the new hire can give their resignation at their current position.
While trustee Niven Drybrough asked about specific qualifications for the job, Grafmyer said it’s really about the ability to provide great customer service and work with the public. Accounting knowledge is good, along with a willingness to learn. She added there are specialized things to learn. She said the new hire will have a great teacher with Pierce leading the way.
“It’s a small office area, so someone who can work well with others,” Grafmyer said.
Pierce gave an update on the marshal’s survey, originally distributed to see whether people wanted a town marshal or county sheriff coverage for the Norwood territory. She said nearly 50 responses were submitted and recorded. Those were taken online and in person. Pierce made color-coded graphs to illustrate the data.
While she refrained from posting the survey on social media, to keep it specifically local, she questioned whether the last push for answers should include a social media post.
The board supported a last push on social media, but Meehan then announced she wanted the survey done quarterly. She said it’s important for the public to give feedback regarding issues like speeding.
“(The sheriff’s office) is not going to know what’s wrong if we are not giving them feedback,” she said.
Meehan wants to look for trends. Trustee Jaime Schultz agreed with the idea. Now, Pierce will alter the survey, so it’s more of a check-in with the community, rather than a preference question for how they want to be covered.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office will be handling Norwood’s peacekeeping for next year.
