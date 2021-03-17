There is some confusion in Norwood regarding vaccines and eligibility. While some people may think that the vaccine distribution is open to any and all in Norwood at this time, that is not true. Lindsey Mills, the public information consultant for San Miguel County, said all counties and distribution sites must follow the state guidelines.
A message was posted on a social media page last week by one resident stating that anyone in the West End could jump in and receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mills told The Norwood Post that message was not correct.
San Miguel County is working on Phase 1B.4, which includes people age 50 and older, frontline essential workers such as food and restaurant employees, postal workers, those in public health, churches, journalists and more.
No site in the county is permitted to vaccinate beyond that phase. All distribution sites in the county must remain in Phase 1B.4 at this time. Otherwise, any distribution site jumping ahead could lose their status with the state and be shut down as a vaccination site.
“We are in Phase 1B.4, the eligible group, or the one above that is prioritized,” Mills said. “Not everybody can show up and get a vaccine. The risk of moving ahead could result in a distribution center losing their status.”
Some people in Norwood might believe that since the population numbers are smaller there might be flexibility for folks further down the list to go ahead and receive their shot. That is not true. All residents, even in Norwood, must wait until their phase is eligible.
Mills said Gov. Jared Polis has stated the vaccination of the general public could start as early as April, though it might be earlier.
According to her, anyone can pre-register, which can be done on the county’s website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Representatives from the county will contact registrants to schedule a time and place for the first dose.
Mills said there should not be a problem for those in the current phase to receive their first dose. She said nobody should go without.
Additionally, she said if some issue occurred, an individual could contact a retail option with doses from the federal government, like City Market, Sam’s Club or Safeway.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week in Norwood, including one Monday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lone Cone Library.
Another happens on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uncompahgre Medical Center. Anyone who needs to register may do so by visiting umclinic.org/vaccine-registration or by calling 970-327-4233.
Mills told The Norwood Post she would address the post on the Facebook social media thread in the Norwood Collective group. She said typically public health only corrected comments on its own site. Still, she said the recent post to the public was confusing, and she wants all to know that vaccinations are only occurring in the Phase 1B.4 group at this time.
