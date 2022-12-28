On Dec. 21, the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) officially announced Deana Sheriff was leaving her position after five years of dedication to the nonprofit. Sheriff said she is leaving for another career opportunity.
Starting in April 2017, Sheriff was employed to assist with the West End’s transition away from coal. Sheriff helped support Nucla and Naturita, along with Norwood, with the closure of the Nucla Station, Tri-State Generation and Transmission’s coal plant, and the New Horizon Mine — two major employers and contributors to the local tax base.
During her tenure, Sheriff spearheaded many projects and programs to jumpstart the community’s transition away from coal. She has been recognized at the state and national levels for her efforts in establishing easily replicable community programs. Some of those include a HUBZone, creating easy-to-use applications for the Just Transition programs, and a roadmap to diversify a small, rural community with just a few pathways.
Sheriff said her resignation was not easy.
"It was a very difficult decision to move on, but occasionally an opportunity comes up that you have to pursue,” she said in a news release last week. “I know that I'm leaving WEEDC in good hands. The West End is headed in the right direction, and I know the board and Makayla (Gordon) will keep working to make the West End even better in the future."
Following Sheriff’s departure in December, WEEDC’s board of directors named Makayla Gordon as interim executive director.
Gordon obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado. Already, Gordon has been with WEEDC for two years as the organization’s business and community development manager.
She came to WEEDC with experience in running various sizes of retail stores in multiple states. Gordon will continue her previous work in the same role she had at WEEDC, as well as take on the responsibilities of the executive director.
WEEDC board members said they’d like to express their appreciation for Sheriff’s strong dedication to the organization and to the West End community.
“Without Sheriff and her efforts, our community would not be where it is today,” the board said in a statement. "Sheriff brought her knowledge and experience to a community that was desperate not to die. Sheriff helped WEEDC accomplish that goal to create the West End as a great place to live, work, and play.”
WEEDC was started in 2013 by a group of community leaders who wanted to ensure the transition away from coal was a smooth one. The purpose of the West End Economic Development Corporation is to create and encourage an inviting, pro-business environment, integrated with the community’s independent spirit and friendly culture, while capitalizing on the local environment’s natural and historic resources.
Anyone who would like more information or who’d like to speak with Gordon at WEEDC should email her at mgordon@choosewestend.org. The WEEDC office is in the Collective Mine space in Naturita, located at 217 W. Main St.
