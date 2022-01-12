In last week’s edition of The Norwood Post, the front-page story titled “Recent water master plan addresses concerns” outlined the water master plan, which was completed at the end of 2020. It also contained information that might have seemed concerning for the Norwood community, since the plan acknowledged aging infrastructure and the need for many system upgrades.
The story also mentioned the water treatment plant having some issue with disinfection and chlorination, but the report states that the issue occurs when the two tasks happen “at the same time.”
Norwood Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer said the people of Norwood can rest assured their water is perfectly fine to drink.
“Norwood Water Commission operates well within Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) regulation standards,” she told The Norwood Post last week. “The CDPHE has regulations and standards that all water systems must meet.”
Additionally, Grafmyer has the annual Consumer Confidence Report for Norwood’s water system. That report was mailed to all of the town’s water customers in June 2021.
The report displays all test results for Norwood’s water system.
“If there were a violation in our system, (it) would have been listed,” Grafmyer explained.
The report, which is four pages in length, lists test results for microbial contaminants, inorganic contaminants, pesticides and herbicides, radioactive contaminants, and organic chemical contaminants. The report lists the test’s various findings, which were completed in 2020 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. At the conclusion of the report, on the last page, it states that Norwood remains in compliance.
“No Violations for Formal Enforcement Actions,” it says.
Additionally, the report states that the contaminants are not expected to “vary significantly from year to year.”
While the town could be looking at up to $5 million in costs to upgrade its water system in the near future, rural water districts across the U.S. are experiencing the same struggle at this time.
“The Norwood Water Commission is no different than any other small water system in rural America,” Grafmyer said last week. “We all have aging infrastructure, some undersized lines, some over-appropriated lines, and we are all vying for the same funding.”
Grafmyer said it’s also important for people to note that future development — the Telluride Foundation’s affordable housing subdivision or the new neighborhood that Mountain Village aims to establish on Spruce Street — will not cause detriment to the town’s existing water system.
“Adding more taps to the system will not negatively affect the quality of our water,” she said. “The addition of taps (and) usage will only help move the water through the system and storage tanks.”
Grafmyer said Norwood Water Commission regular meetings are open to the public. Folks may attend either in person or via Zoom. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., during which folks can ask questions or voice their concerns about Norwood’s water during the public comment period.
