The Norwood Water Commission (NWC) is diligently working to find funding for its loop line project. A part of the water master plan for some time, NWC board member Finn Kjome told The Norwood Post he and Lauren Kirn, of Mountain Village, are actively looking at various funding sources.
Kjome has been with the NWC since 2004. The loop line was a priority back then, and it’s something he’d like to see completed, since it’s a big need for Norwood. The loop line project includes a direct transmission line from the water treatment plant over to the town.
Currently, the existing waterline goes from the plant, down the county road to the top of Norwood Hill, runs along the highway into town and continues out to Redvale.
Kjome said as many people are aware, the existing line, especially along the highway, breaks from time to time. It just happened again this fall. That’s because of the poor construction completed in the 1970s and 1980s.
The new line will be a more direct line “as the crow flies” from the plant to the blue tank location on the south side of town. He added the project will have the waterline continue down the same trajectory, past the Uncompahgre Medical Center, and it will tie into the west side.
The project could be phased to break up the engineering and construction. Right now, NWC is trying to get the project shovel-ready.
Kjome said he agreed that Norwood was in the same situation as many municipalities in the U.S. Many small towns are dealing with aging infrastructure and in need of upgrades and redundancy.
The new loop line will not be a new line to provide water. Rather, it’s a line that takes pressure off of the old one. The old line won’t go away, because it services all the roads that have homes that feed off that existing line.
Recently, engineering firm SGM estimated it will cost $351,000 to get Norwood's engineering done.
Kjome said he’s grateful for Kirn’s assistance in helping to attain funding. He admitted he’s no grant writer, but she is. The two have been working the last few months, with the Town of Norwood’s approval, on finding some grant that will offset costs.
Though, NWC has been building its reserves, and it has the ability to match funds for a grant.
Kjome and Kirn were working on funding from the Colorado Water Conservation Board and trying to meet a Dec. 1 grant application deadline, but NWC learned around the time of deadline they weren’t eligible to get funds for the loop line project under that organization.
Now, Kjome and Kirn are pressing on, continuing to network and reach out to different organizations. He said it’s about communication at this point. He said not a week has gone by the last few months when they’re not on Zoom sessions or telephone calls telling Norwood’s water story.
Kjome said the end result will be a good thing for Norwood.
“You can adjust and make water go where you want. It should be pretty easy for the new line to be the main,” he said. “Looping and redundancy is a wonderful thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.