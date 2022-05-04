Two local girls — one from Norwood and one from Placerville — racked up enough points at the state gymnastics meet two weeks ago to qualify for the next round: the Western regional meet for the U.S. Both girls, who compete at the “gold” level, are members of the Telluride Gymnastics team, which practices in Lawson Hill.
Jaelin Andrew, of Norwood, is in sixth grade. She is the daughter of Carrie and Simon Andrew. She’ll be 12 years old later this month.
She’s been practicing gymnastics for about four years, but did take a break for a bit, before coming back two years ago. She’s been raking in medals nonstop this spring season at her meets.
At the recent state tournament, she came in eighth all around in her division, with a seventh-place finish in floor and fifth in bars.
Andrew told The Norwood Post that bars happen to be her favorite event, though she (like all competitors) does floor, beam and vault, too.
“I’ve just always liked hanging on stuff and swinging on bars,” she said.
Abbigail Mann, of Placerville, is also in sixth grade. She’s the daughter of Jennifer and Tom Mann. She is 11 years old.
Mann has been practicing gymnastics for four years. While she didn’t receive a top state finish, she’s had top finishes this spring throughout her season, too, earning various medals, and her state scores were high enough to advance her to the Western regional meet.
Any girl earning a composite of 34 or more moves to the next round.
For Mann, floor is the best event.
“Because you get to express yourself,” she said.
Both girls said they’re thankful for their parents and coaches, especially head coach Teresa Brachle and their personal team coach Lia Cristadoro. They also said they’re grateful for their teammates who have been very supportive.
Andrew and Mann have been spending two to four days in the gym practicing their events, and for both of them it’s meant commuting into Telluride and putting in long hours.
Teresa Brachle, who with her husband Andrew Brachle is the cofounder of Telluride Gymnastics and CrossFit, told The Norwood Post she’s pleased. The last few years have meant no in-person meets due to COVID and the restrictions that resulted from the pandemic. To have the girls back on the road has meant so much to the coaches.
The Brachles’ life’s work is helping the girls accomplish their gymnastics dreams, and this is a celebration. Emerging from COVID’s limitations makes this honor even more special for the team.
“Jaelin and Abigail are extremely hard workers inside and outside of the gym,” Teresa Brachle said. “Going into their state meet, they were both prepared and focused. As coaches, Lia and I knew they had a good shot at qualifying for regionals; however, nothing is a guarantee in sports. They were a bit nervous and had a few wobbles along the way, but they focused on the big picture at each event. In the end, they both had confident mindsets, cheered each other on and stuck all of their routines.”
