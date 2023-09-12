Lifetime resident of the Norwood area, Sandra Marie Williams, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, at Hope West Ferris Hospice in Grand Junction following an accident at their ranch on Coventry Hill. She and her husband Leonard “Willie” Williams had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Sept. 6.
Sandy was a ranch wife and mom in the fullest sense of the word. She and Willie have developed a herd of crossbred beef cattle over the years as well as raised four children who brought them much joy.
Sandy was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Telluride, Colorado. Her parents were Boyd and Bertha Oliver. A horse-lover all her life, she was San Miguel Basin rodeo queen at age 15, and a competitive barrel racer. She was a graduate of Norwood High School where she played flute in the band and was a majorette and a cheerleader. She married her high school sweetheart the September following graduation.
She is survived by her husband Leonard, her children Keith (Sue), Allen “Doc” (Jackie), Hank (Stephanie) Williams, all of Norwood, and Cindy (Jann) Gillen of Farmington, New Mexico. She is also survived by grandchildren Ty (Jayde) Williams, Jeff (Julia) Williams, Harlie (Sterling) Zehnder, Jordan Williams and Joseph, Jacob, Ali and Slade Gillen and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Kase Williams. She is survived by siblings Judy Skalla (Dean) of Ridgway and Bert Oliver of Redvale.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Norwood Christian Church with internment in the Norwood Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice, 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.