Norwood’s Town Board of Trustees came together last week for the regular monthly meeting. Mayor Candy Meehan, town clerk Amanda Pierce and town administrator Patti Grafmyer said they’d just met with architect David Bruce of the Telluride Foundation. Bruce has been leading the Rural Homes organization, a subsidiary of the foundation, which has sought to help provide workforce housing in local communities.
The three Norwood officials toured the new Pinion Park neighborhood, by the Lone Cone Library, which Bruce designed and has been developing.
Bruce wanted to update Norwood, since all units were supposed to be on the foundation by the end of the weekend. Pierce showed the town board a video of the homes being placed on the foundation by the crews. There were 14 homes set last Wednesday, and approximately five last Thursday. The rest were supposed to be done by Sunday.
Folks are supposed to be moving into their new homes in mid-to-late February.
She added there are four to five units, out of the 24 total, left to sell. Anyone who wishes to tour the homes should contact Bruce personally by emailing david@ruralhomesproject.co.
Pierce said she was struck by how high-end the finishes were. She said she liked the Anderson windows, flooring choices and more.
Meehan said they’re stick-built homes, not modular. She said the color scheme was impressive.
“They’re really lovely homes,” Meehan said. “I’m so excited for our community.”
Meehan, who has also been working on water solutions for the greater Wright’s Mesa area, explained that the board needed to make a choice on the proposals received. As part of the process in working toward federal monies that will likely come available for a collaborative grant for Norwood’s watershed, Meehan and other leaders like San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, have been working on monies for a partnership, the Wright’s Mesa Water Planning and Prioritization Project.
Meehan said the collaboration is looking at an engineering study. The request for proposals ended on Nov. 15. Already the project received more than $100,000 for a grant to begin.
“This is for an engineering study,” Meehan said.
As Meehan explained, as far as the study goes, it’s not Farmer’s Water, the town or the Lone Cone Ditch trying to accomplish something expensive. The bigger overlay could benefit all five organizations locally — including Norwood Fire Protection District and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition — and the federal government could likely grant construction for such a collaboration.
She said the objective is to benefit all local water organizations and make sure the engineering is complimentary. She said it’s pointless to stack on top of each other.
Both SGM, of Durango, and Bohannan Huston, of New Mexico, had submitted proposals for the water engineering study on the mesa. The Town of Norwood has previously contracted with SGM many times, and so has the Norwood Water Commission. Both engineering firms employ some 250-300 employees, Meehan said, and both have 25-30 people who specialize in hydrology.
While the water commission voted to use SGM, the other organizations wanted to use Bohannan Huston. The town decided to use Bohannan Huston also.
Additionally, Meehan announced she was just appointed by judge Carrie Yoder to the San Miguel Water Conservation Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.