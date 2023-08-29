For those who have visited the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, Chipeta’s grave may have been one of the places they paused, and if so, they were standing beneath an heirloom apple tree that possibly dates back 100 years or more. The variety was brought to the U.S. from its native range in the highlands of Central Asia, where it is increasingly rare, but it’s flourishing on the museum grounds and being introduced to the Norwood area, too, thanks to the work of the Apple Core Project.
One of the exciting elements of the work the Apple Core Project (ACP) does is finding, grafting and growing new trees from heirloom stock. Often, when a tree is located, the variety is not readily identifiable, but just last week the DNA test from what ACP has been calling “the Chipeta tree” came back and showed it is a Malus Niedzwetzkyana (pronounced need-VETZ-kee-ah-na or needz-WETZ-kee-ah-na), said Jen Nelson, co-founder and pommologist for ACP. It's a new variety for her and the organization.
Another exciting element of ACP’s work is sharing the trees. This Thursday, at the Norwood Farm Market, the Apple Core Project will be selling 45 apple trees, each close to 2 feet tall, for immediate fall planting. One of the trees was grafted from Chipeta’s Malus Niedzwetzkyana and, like the other trees for sale, grown in a hoop house since last spring.
Said to be the progenitor of virtually all red-fleshed apples, the Niedzwetzkyana, or Niedzwetzky's apple, named for the Russian lawyer and amateur botanist, Vladislav E. Niedzwiecki, who found it when living in exile in Turkestan, is described in the 1921 Volume VI edition of Addisonia as "a most unusual apple, striking in all its phases, all parts partaking some shade of red … In flower or fruit it is an unusually beautiful sight, and is worthy of a place among our most decorative apples."
All of the trees for sale this week are “a little more drought and disease-resistant because the scion is locally sourced,” said Nelson. The trees ACP chooses for grafting are ones that have adapted to and thrived in local environments.
In addition to hardy local trees, the sale is timed perfectly and purposely for fall planting.
“For Norwood, right now and over the next few weeks is the best fruit tree planting-time, hands-down,” said Nelson. “The trees’ roots have time to adjust before winter, and the weather isn’t unpredictable like in the spring.”
It’s also a perfect time for preparing garden beds. Marsha West, who has a garden plot at the Norwood Community Garden where ACP planted half a dozen apple trees, said that people should be signing up now for garden plots.
“We did weed control this past winter, we have soil amendment in the garden, and now is the perfect time to prepare beds so you can plant your spring crops in May,” she added. “You can also plant garlic right now.”
Whether planting garlic or apple trees, it’s also the time of year for harvest celebrations. ACP’s Heritage Festival is coming up on Oct. 7 in Nucla and the Lone Cone Legacy Trust’s Harvest Celebration Dinner is the next weekend, on the evening of Oct. 14, in Norwood. Information for vendors and visitors, as well as ticket links for both events can be found under their respective organizations on Facebook. Information on the Norwood Community Garden may also be found on Facebook.
The Apple Core Project’s apple tree sale is this Thursday, Aug. 31, from 3-7 p.m. Those interested may call 970-708-3972 with questions or show up at the Norwood Farm Market on Grand Avenue next to High Country Bicycles.
