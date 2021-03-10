A social media thread focusing on talk of roller skates making their way to Norwood kicked off a flurry of responses, shares and excitement. Local Elizabeth Becker sought input on a skating event for the Norwood community. Since the initial post, she’s learned current public health restrictions and public-use bureaucracy could put up some barriers to the event, but Becker hasn’t given up.
Spin City, of Grand Junction, was a longtime roller rink. When the skating facility closed Feb. 21, Becker was able to purchase 70 classic indoor skates, as well as signs, vintage benches and matching classic 1990’s carpet.
Becker said it was truly sad to see another beloved youth hangout close on the Western Slope. She said the venue was a place that young people and families gathered, and she felt compelled to get people back in skates.
“I was concerned these skates and gorgeous decor would end up in a dumpster or in storage somewhere, unused,” she told The Norwood Post.
So, she posted on social media around the region, in the hopes that someone else would buy them and start a rink on a whim. When locals in Norwood began enthusiastically replying, she realized that someone else was her, and she decided to buy them out.
Becker said she gave time for the Grand Junction community to get in on the inexpensive, classic skates. Then, she rented a U-Haul and storage unit and bought the rest, with her partner Jesse Bugos’ help, working until nearly midnight.
She feels the collection has historic value as the last roller rink in the Western Slope, and envisions a mobile roller rink, serving communities and youth throughout the region.
Becker would like to make a business offering skating that’s affordable for kids and families, partnering with nonprofits for fundraising events. Eventually, she’s hoping her mobile business will accommodate birthdays, weddings, festivals and other big events as well.
For now, Becker is starting small, and looking to host a skate night in Norwood, with a DJ, music, cocktails and concessions for kids and parents.
What could be a lot of fun for Norwood also involves much planning and “red tape.”
Becker learned this through speaking with representatives from the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds, the Norwood Park and Rec District and the West End Economic Development Corporation about her ideas.
She’s since discovered that event insurance for the Pig Palace, one location with the right floors, and their permitting for food and beverages are creating some obstacles toward making the event affordable, while covering costs.
Becker said local officials have been enthusiastic about her idea for a youth- and family-centered skate night, and helped her navigate some of these planning challenges. However, red tape and financial hurdles have created some road blocks toward what appeared to be a simple event.
She said she was disappointed to also learn the Norwood Youth Organization is now defunct for various reasons.
Becker is continuing to seek support for putting on a Norwood skate night, hoping to find a private property, individual or nonprofit entity willing to sponsor the event. As a small business owner, she is also looking to connect with local entrepreneurs who may have some guidance.
Anyone with suggestions, venues or other contributions should contact her at becker.elizabetha@gmail.com.
