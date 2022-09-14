Norwood’s big autumn social event, the Harvest Celebration Dinner, sponsored by the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, returns to the Livery in Norwood, Saturday, Oct. 1. The dinner is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m., with food, drink and dancing, along with both silent and live auctions. The Legacy Trust will also be announcing the winners of this year’s grants to non-profit organizations benefitting Norwood and the greater Wright’s Mesa area.
Food will be provided by Norwood’s chefs and restaurants, including The Divide Restaurant, Dark Sky Pie, the Lone Cone Restaurant, the Fresh Food Hub, Laid Back Ranch, Thorneycroft Kitchen and the Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery.
“It’s a taste of Norwood,” said trust board member Emily Haight.
Once again, entertainment and music will be provided by the Telluride Gold Kings, whose mixture of rock, bluegrass and swing at last year’s Harvest Celebration Dinner had the dance floor at the Livery crowded all evening.
“It’s putting all of Norwood’s fine food providers in one place at one time,” said trust board member Sheila Grother. “And there’s dancing.”
Tickets are available from Legacy Trust board members, online at loneconelegacy.org or at the door (until they sell out) for $50 each. Cost is $45 each for two or more.
The event organizers welcome additional items for the silent auction. Anyone who wishes to donate should contact Grother at 970-327-4850, or Gretchen Wells at 720-431-8566.
Wells is also coordinating volunteers to assist with setup, serving and cleanup. Those who sign up for four-hour volunteer shifts will be awarded free tickets to the Harvest Celebration Dinner.
Since the Lone Cone Legacy Trust was founded in 2013 by local visionary citizens with technical assistance from the Telluride Foundation, it has raised more than $190,000 through local donations and events and has given away more than $35,000 in community grants. This year, the Legacy Trust plans to give out $12,000 in grants, a record amount.
To keep the overhead expenses of the trust endowment to a minimum, all donations are managed by a local volunteer board, and all funds are invested in a separate fund managed by the Telluride Foundation. This maximizes the investment pool and allows the endowment to benefit from the portfolio management provided by the Telluride Foundation’s investment committee. The fund management services used by the foundation are the same as those used by major nonprofit foundations, universities, hospitals and municipalities for long-term investments.
Anyone interested in making donations to the Lone Cone Legacy Trust can go to loneconelegacy.org and click on the “donate now” button displayed on the site’s front page. Donations can also be mailed to the trust at P.O. Box 565, Norwood, CO 81423.
Currently, Legacy Trust board members are Andrew Kauffman (chair), Lisa Foxwell, Sheila Grother, Emily Haight, George Lewis, Susan Reynolds and Gretchen Wells. April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation serves as an ex-officio board member.
