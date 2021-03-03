At a special meeting on March 1, the Norwood School District’s board of education announced that it offered a contract for the position of superintendent. The board announced they selected Todd Bittner to fill the role.
Currently, Bittner is the high school principal and K-12 digital administrator at the Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights, Colorado. He has worked in that position since 2013. Previously, Bittner worked as the assistant principal and athletic and activities director at Middle Park High School in Granby, Colorado, from 2011 to 2013.
Prior to that time, he worked in the West Grand School District in Kremmling, Colorado, from 2006 to 2011 and became principal there.
Bittner is a former member of the United States Disabled Ski Team and has served as an ambassador for the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Now he will assume the duties of Norwood’s superintendent beginning July 1.
Bittner replaces a shared leadership position at Norwood Public Schools, in which Ken Lawrence and co-principals Sara Rasmussen and Perri Gipner were tag-teaming the role. The shared leadership structure followed the loss of Betty Nickel, an interim hire who wanted to support the district through the loss of superintendent Dave Crews but was forced to resign due to her age in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board said there were 18 applicants for the superintendent position. The board interviewed three finalists for it during the week of February 15.
McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. served as consultants in the search process and will continue working with the Norwood School District’s board of education and the new superintendent in helping establish performance objectives for the position.
The board said it thanked the following members of the community who participated on the search team: Carrie Andrew, John Bockrath, Randy Harris, Terri Lamers, Judy Muller, Rich Nuttall, Ramona Rummel and Keith Williams. The board also gives special thanks to the staff representatives on the committee: Andrya Brantingham, Perri Gipner, Ken Lawrence, Sara Rasmussen, Rick Williams, Ross Williams and Kelly Webb.
Lawrence, said the news is great.
“I am excited for the district,” he told The Norwood Post after the meeting. “Mr. Bittner is an extremely uplifting, highly-qualified person that will breathe new life into the district. He has a contagiously positive attitude that will be a great encouragement to the staff, students and community as we come out of the doldrums caused by this past year of COVID. I am looking forward to working with him.”
Lawrence said he will stay with the district and focus on his role as director of technology and security. He said he may be able to teach the videography class again for students that he established a few years ago.
School board president Mike Morlang said he is also pleased.
“Overall, the process has been outstanding. During the search, we had great support from the administration, staff and the Norwood community. Paul Reich and Norman Ridder with McPherson, Jacobson have really made this process efficient and transparent,” he said. “From start to finish, they have led the way and done an excellent job. Everyone at Norwood Schools, parents and the community worked together to make this search successful. Thank you all for helping in the process, and be sure to congratulate Todd Bittner when you see him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.