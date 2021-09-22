A much-anticipated autumn tradition returns to Norwood this year. The Harvest Celebration Dinner, sponsored by the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, is scheduled to take place Oct. 2, from 5:30-9 p.m., at the Livery in Norwood.
Once again, food, drink, dancing, a silent auction and child care for parents with youngsters ages 2-10 will be available during the event. The trust will also be announcing the winners of this year’s grants to nonprofit organizations benefitting Norwood and the greater Wright’s Mesa area.
The menu includes locally produced ingredients provided by the FRESH Food Hub at cost. Various local chefs and restaurants will come together for the evening: entré will be done by the Divide Restaurant; salad by Lone Cone Bar and Restaurant; pizza squares by Maggie’s Pizza; sliders by Laid Back Ranch; roasted vegetables by Catherine Peterson; assorted breads by Blue Grouse Bread; and desserts by Thorneycroft Kitchen and Bakery.
Entertainment and dance music will be provided by the Telluride Gold Kings, and decorations are courtesy of Rhonda Oliver.
Tickets are available from Legacy Trust board members, online at loneconelegacy.org, or at the door (until sold out) for $50 each — or $45 each for two or more. Child care and kids’ meals will be provided at the Norwood Fire Station, across the street from the Livery, with pre-registration and a $10 ticket.
Now, the organizers would welcome additional items for the silent auction. Anyone who’d like to donate should contact Sheila Grother at 970-428-4580 or Gretchen Wells at 720-431-8566. Additionally, volunteers are still needed to assist with setup, serving and cleanup. Anyone who’d like to volunteer should email Nicholas SirLouis at vista@telluridefoundation.org to help.
Mindful of the continuing COVID pandemic, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust is planning to stage most of the Harvest Celebration outside in the yard adjacent to the Livery. It was the pandemic that forced the cancellation of last year’s Harvest Dinner, and the trust board says it will comply with all state and county COVID mandates to assure a healthy and lively evening.
Since the Lone Cone Legacy Trust was founded in 2013 by local visionary citizens with technical assistance from the Telluride Foundation, it has raised more than $100,000 through local donations and events, and has given away more than $25,000 in community grants.
To keep the overhead expenses of the trust’s endowment to a minimum, all donations are managed by a local volunteer board, and all funds are invested in a separate fund managed by the Telluride Foundation. This maximizes the investment pool and allows the endowment to benefit from the portfolio management provided by the foundation’s expert investment committee. The fund management services used by the foundation are the same as those used by major nonprofit foundations, universities, hospitals and municipalities for long-term investments.
People interested in making donations to the trust can go to loneconelegacy.org and click on the “donate now” button displayed on the site’s front page. Donations can also be mailed to the trust at P.O. box 565, Norwood, CO 81423.
Currently, Lone Cone Legacy Trust board members are Andrew Kauffman (chair), Sheila Grother, Emily Haight, George Lewis, Susan Reynolds, Gretchen Wells and Lisa Foxwell. April Montgomery, of the Telluride Foundation, and Nicholas SirLouis, a Vista volunteer, serve as ex-officio board members.
