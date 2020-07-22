The 2020 San Miguel Basin Fair’s junior livestock sale, held on July 19 in Norwood, was one for the record books. Community members came out to support more than 30 kids who offered a total of 51 different animals for bid at auction. The average prices were up significantly compared to previous years. The sale grossed $134,000 and donors also contributed an additional $14,000 to the kids individually.
“We were so thankful to be able to offer the kids some sort of fair-type experience and even more pleased to receive a tremendous amount of community support,” Regan Snyder, San Miguel Basin Fair board president, said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair was executed in an abbreviated format, focusing on allowing young exhibitors the opportunity to show off their hard work. The shows were closed to public viewing, but streamed live on social media. The junior livestock auction also included an online bidding option for buyers.
Bruin Waste donated $100 dollars to each of the kids’ market projects for a total contribution of $5,100. San Miguel Power Association also contributed $5,000, giving each kid an additional $150.
For the second year in a row, Grace Harris and her brother Mason exhibited the grand and reserve champion goats. Loma Livestock purchased both her 84-pound wether goat for $3,000 and his 68-pound doe (named Lori) for $1,750. Grace Harris set the record for the highest selling goat ever at the San Miguel Basin Fair.
Jarret Sinks’ 151-pound wether lamb won the grand champion market title and was purchased by JC Propane for $4,250. Braxton Brack’s 104-pound ewe won the reserve champion title, as well as the champion bred-and-fed title. Brack had purchased the ewe locally from Cindy Alexander.
Best friends, Reece Elwood and Shay Snyder, respectively exhibited the grand and reserve champion market beef, and they have maintained their titles for three consecutive years. This year, the girls showed color-coordinated, Charolaise-influenced steers.
Elwood’s 1,446-pound grand champion steer was purchased by C&S Automotive for a record $9,000. Snyder’s 1,217-pound steer (named Burley) was purchased by Williams Construction for $5,500. Joshua Alexander exhibited the champion bred-and-fed steer, which he raised himself. The massive 1,467-pound steer (named Beasty) was purchased by JC Propane for $5,500.
First-year exhibitor Hadley Snyder exhibited the grand champion market hog, a gilt named Mrs. Bellbottoms. The 282-pound hog was purchased by JC Propane for $4,500. Colton Bray won the reserve champion title with his 239-pound Hampshire-cross gilt, which was purchased by GeoStabilization for $3,250. Chloe Sherman exhibited the bred-and-fed champion (named Speedy) who weighed 219 pounds. Trifecta Construction purchased that hog for $3,000.
(Speedy was raised from the 2019 grand champion hog shown by Sherman’s cousin Shay Snyder. Sherman purchased Speedy from Peyton Porter, who now owns the hog.)
The trio of girls thank GeoStabilization and Cameron Lobato for allowing the 2019 champion hog, Tasha, to become a breeding sow.
JC Propane was the junior livestock sale’s top supporter, spending $14,250. C&S automotive was next in line, spending $9,000 on the grand champion beef. Other top buyers included Trifecta Construction, Williams Construction, Mex and Sons Ranch and Clark’s Market.
“The sale was a huge success,” Snyder said. “Many kids were relying on the success of the sale in order to decide whether or not to invest in projects for next year. I’m thankful for our supportive community.”
For complete show results, the public may visit www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/491/San-Miguel-Basin-Fair-and-Rodeo.
