The Norwood Town Board of Trustees met on Dec. 8 to discuss a lengthy agenda. The longest discussion was approving the first steps of the new subdivision on land donated by San Miguel County next to the Lone Cone Library, and it wasn’t without critique from some community members. Henry Hemphill, the town’s planner, was present to discuss the development, as was David Bruce, the architect for the Telluride Foundation, which is overseeing the project.
First, the town voted to rezone the property from R-1 to medium density with 24 units, all single-family homes, to be placed on site.
Town resident Tom Oliver told trustees he thought the rezone was “awful tight for that area” and not sure the plan fit Norwood.
“I see it as pretty dense, too,” agreed town resident Tom Kyle, who also worried about traffic and access.
Resident Lewis Williams questioned the water availability.
“Where did the water come from?” he asked. “Who established that we had more water? Others have petitioned for years and years and years but (there was) no water. My question is who paid to do the study to assess we had the water for (24) more houses?”
Finn Kjome, of Norwood Water Commission, said the water treatment plant is running at 50 percent capacity, and with 1,000 taps on the books currently, the town can support another 24 homes.
Williams was also critical of the price point.
“Nobody wants to pay $350,000 to live in these houses,” he told the board. “You’re gong to make them go broke. … I really hope if we are going to build this, we plan on putting teachers in this. … That’s something lacking in this town.”
Mayor Kieffer Parrino said he thought the prices were “spot on,” and that the town was “right in line to have this many houses here.”
Williams said he hoped they were built better than Cottonwood Creek were, and that new owners could actually take pride in them.
Trustee Candy Meehan said the homes were affordable, since an individual could make $64,000 a year and qualify. She said her hope was teachers and paramedics would indeed be the inhabitants. She also said there were single-wide trailers selling for $270,000 in Norwood during this time.
Trustee Jamie Schultz said she was worried about locals qualifying and also having a down payment to get ownership. Bruce said the Telluride Foundation was working on down payment assistance.
Later in the meeting, the PUD was also approved, but only for the portion of land being subdivided, not the county’s whole parcel. Beforehand, Kyle cautioned against making variances for setbacks. He said the guidelines are in place for a reason.
The mayor said the town had “taken a lot of this into consideration” and felt like the boards had "gone through the correct channels.”
Williams asked the board if the new development would raise taxes for surrounding neighbors. Hemphill said that wasn’t the way that valuations worked, but that Williams could contact the assessor to find out.
Bruce has another meeting planned with Fire Chief John Bockrath and the civil engineer who laid out the plat to discuss details of access for fire trucks.
The town also voted to approve the preliminary plat.
