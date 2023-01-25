After a rough couple of pandemic years, and the short-term closing of the infant room last fall, Norwood’s Prime Time Early Learning Center (PTELC) is looking ahead and looking up. They’re hiring new staff, paying higher wages, boosting their center ratings and gearing up for summer camp, said Melissa Merrill, the center’s director.
As with most child centers and schools, Prime Time had to close its doors for a few months in the spring of 2020, said Merrill.
“Other than that, and some other periodic COVID-19 shut-downs, the center has been open,” she added.
She said that the infant room closed last fall due to a lack of licensed staff. It’s open again now, but the after-school program, closed for the lack of staff, also, still hasn’t opened.
“Norwood School is doing some after-school programming for elementary students,” Merrill said.
The center is also working to change its rating with Colorado Shines, the state rating program, and to address some issues with its state license, which is currently on probation, said Merrill.
“We’re working on all of that. The license issue is mostly about files, and all of our families were aware of that. They did get a letter,” said Merrill.
She said that the Colorado Shines rating is on hold temporarily, as they had so much new staff when the center was supposed to be assessed last fall.
The biggest challenge the center is facing, however, is staffing, said Merrill.
The center’s capacity is 67 children, and right now, Merrill said, they have about 35 kids and serve 20-some families. That’s on limited hours, however.
“After COVID,” she said, “we went to being open four days a week because we just couldn't staff five days.” She added, “So many places figured out how to work online from home, so there’s staff I just don't have access to.”
The center has recently taken on a number of new teachers, however. Sharon Perry, the lead infant room teacher, is excited and relieved to have a second teacher with her now, she said.
“It’s nice to have a solid, second person with me, so we can enroll more babies,” said Perry.
Perry has 26 years of experience working with the Prime Time programs. She is a highly qualified teacher, with a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies, and coaching certifications, said Merrill.
Thanks to Strong Start, “a program to elevate early childhood education in San Miguel County,” said the organization’s website, and a state grant, Merrill has been able to offer a few incentives for all her teachers.
“We’re now offering our teachers $15 an hour, above the state minimum wage,” said Merrill. Additionally, the Strong Start initiative, from ballot issue 1A for a mill levy in 2017, offers four other supports for childcare in San Miguel County, said Merrill, two of which support teachers directly with annual bonuses and paid-for trainings. Perry said that those benefits have “been an amazing help” for her.
She said it’s also been helpful for parents, who can get financial help for childcare through Strong Start.
With summer coming, said Merrill, she’s working on the summer camp scheduling.
“We do have staff for summer,” she said, and she’s looking forward to some repeat programming of their own and with Telluride Academy for Norwood kids.
More summer camp information will be available soon. Prime Time can be contacted through its website, primetimeearlylearningcenter.com, or at 970-327-0555.
