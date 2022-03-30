This year, Norwood officials have been discussing the plan for open space and trails, which has been in the works the last few years. While a grant came through during the COVID pandemic, some delays also happened during that time. Now, a special committee is working on the latest developments, and public input will be called for next.
Patti Grafmyer, the town’s administrator, told The Norwood Post that a small group — made up of town trustees Candy Meehan and Shawn Fallon, library director Carrie Andrew, Norwood Park & Recreation District board member Liza Tanguay, town clerk Amanda Pierce and Karen Gauvey — will be looking at the first conceptual drawings issued by the CU-Denver’s University Technical Assistance (UTA) Program.
The drawings look at the big picture for Norwood’s greater plan related to parks, open space and trails. Grafmyer agreed connectivity was a big piece in the work, since the plan outlines accessibility of local areas through walking and biking, but beautification and communication were also bonuses.
In the big picture, the Town Park will be connected to the Lone Cone Library and the Pocket Park and other places, like Norwood Community Garden.
Chris Endreson, the director of the UTA Program, has had students integrating their Norwood data to produce options that require feedback. The students have walked the local area in a site visit previously and have completed a series of Zoom calls to create their best conceptual ideas.
For the first round, the small committee group will be asked to “pick and choose” the best ideas from the options given. Then, the UTA Program students will integrate that feedback into another set of conceptual drawings that will be put to the public.
Grafmyer said the plan cannot be executed all at once. The work will be done in phases and as monies become available. Yet, having the plan in place helps guide future planning. She said it could take anywhere from two to five years to see the work laid out.
At the same time, many small projects in the greater plan are “low-hanging fruit.” That means parks, open space or trails work that is inexpensive and that can be done internally could get done first and rather quickly.
For example, the crosswalks, at places like Pinion Street, could help people safely get to the library, and all that is really needed there is paint and signage.
“We can look at the park plan, add permanent shading, maybe a few pieces of equipment, those kinds of things,” Grafmyer said. “We will go for low-hanging fruit first.”
Grafmyer said Norwood is growing, and having the plan will be helpful, as will be having maps for guests that come to town, so they can navigate the area.
Committee members are already viewing the first round of drawings, and they’ll be ready to come together at some point in the next few weeks to discuss their thoughts on the UTA Program options. Grafmyer said she’s grateful for local leaders, especially town staff, who are stepping up and making Norwood a great place to live.
“Everyone is working so well together,” she said.
The UTA Program work is being done mostly through a grant, with minimal cost to the Town of Norwood. An estimated $5,000 is what the town had to contribute. Grafmyer said for what Norwood is getting in return, the investment is very small.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.