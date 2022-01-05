Marie Green moved to town five years ago and brought her love of teaching yoga with her. For her, the experience of sharing on Wright’s Mesa has been rewarding. She looks forward to diving into 2022 with continued yoga classes, nutrition coaching and retreats.
She began teaching at The Livery in Norwood, but then moved classes to the Lone Cone Library when it opened to the public. She said the turnout has been great there, especially after the pandemic reopening with the double-room area, the air-purifiers and the nice bathrooms.
She said it’s tricky sometimes with the mask mandate because some people only want to come masked, and others don’t want to be masked at all. But she’s happy people are coming and that yoga is “on” for live, in-person instruction. For her, it’s “a community thing.”
She’s teaching three days each week currently: Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. for the yin yoga class, Saturdays at 10 a.m. for yoga flow and Sundays at 10 a.m. for Pilates fusion.
All levels are welcome, and all classes are donation-based.
In 2019 Green also became a licensed health coach with the Integrated Nutrition School. She discovered she had celiac disease in 2005, and that has influenced her focus on nutrition and health.
“I love food — and what you should eat and what not to eat,” she said. “It boils down to your own constitution. It’s not one-glove-fits-all. It’s about bio-individuality.”
Before the pandemic started, she had begun sharing about food and nutrition before one of her weekly yoga classes. Now, she’s doing a separate class for health on Wednesdays from 5:15-6 p.m. She said all topics are on the Lone Cone Library’s website. Folks are welcome to come to one session or all of them.
She agreed the New Year is a great time to make some lifestyle changes. She wants people to know that it’s not so much about taking food away, but bringing healthy options in.
“What I love about those sessions, everybody has something to offer and bring to the surface that others haven’t heard of,” she said.
The retreats she’s been leading in Costa Rica are also something she’s passionate about, and she loves that several Norwood people have joined her. This year, she had 25 people travel to Bodhi Tree for the tropical week of self-care, yoga, healthy food and more. Now, she’s adding another retreat to Maui this spring at the Lumeria property, close to Paia. Some have already booked the retreat and will travel with her.
She said the Maui experience will include farm-to-table dinners, daily outings and several yoga classes a day, along with meditation and health coaching. She said her guests can pick and choose what healthy activities they’d like to do during their retreat stay.
Overall, she’s happy to be sharing her love of yoga, health and nutrition with the Norwood community.
“I really enjoy teaching yoga out here,” she said. “It’s been really welcoming, it’s nice to have a community and sense of belonging. Everybody is so nice.”
