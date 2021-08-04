Christine Odle publishes new book

Most people in Norwood know Christine Odle as a business woman. She’s helped run her family’s business Odle Electric for years, she’s a certified Dave Ramsey finance coach, and she previously wrote a book on managing money a few years ago called “Rockin’ Your Business Finances.” Recently, Odle authored a children’s book: “The Adventures of Black Goat and Yellow Dog.” It’s out now, and some folks in Norwood and even beyond have already gotten their hands on a copy.
Odle told The Norwood Post last week that the story is set in Norwood – and part of it is actually true. In the past, Odle and her husband would come home from work to find a black goat and yellow dog walking together, appearing to be returning from somewhere. Odle said she once “asked” the pair where they had been, and a story began unfolding.
In the book, readers will also meet a magpie bird who describes a mysterious bear, which black goat and yellow dog run off to meet.
“They go on an adventure …,” Odle explained. “Yellow Dog is the tried and true best friend, the protector, the calming factor. … They’re always together, they do everything together.”
Uniquely, her book is both a chapter book and a picture book for youth, ideally targeted for third to fifth grade. Though, she said kids of all ages have previewed it and enjoyed it. Some teens have read it to younger children, and adults have also given her positive feedback.
The book became available yesterday with the official publishing date Aug. 3, though many people were preordering them already on Amazon. Ace Hardware in Norwood was carrying some copies, as was Walk-In Liquor in Naturita.
A few years ago, Odle had a publisher lined up for her idea. Still, she really wanted illustrations. Finding someone to illustrate her book worked out naturally through a women’s networking connection in Utah.
Odle said she never imagined she’d work as an author. In fact, she said she’d have laughed if someone would have told her she’d end up writing books. Reading was never a subject she loved in school.
With two books now under her belt, some might be wondering if she’ll make a career out of authoring books — and she just might. Already, Odle has a rough draft of another adventure story for Black Goat and Yellow Dog.
She and her husband have brainstormed ideas for a third one too.
John Odle is quite involved with the process, and assists with storylines, character names and more. She said while her name is on the cover, the kids’ books have been a collaborative family effort.
It looks like a series may be underway. If her publisher has anything to say about it, definitely.
Odle has been so busy she’s not yet spoken with the Lone Cone Library about doing an event there to promote the book. She said she’d love to do a reading in the near future with young people in Norwood.
Odle said in the story, there are various personalities, who live in Norwood.
