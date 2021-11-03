The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners will hold an online public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the redrawing of commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs every 10 years based on census data. Kris Holstrom, District 3 commissioner, told The Norwood Post the process is interesting, and the public should view the options the county will select from.
“It’s worthwhile for people to check out the maps,” she said last Thursday. “We don’t have to do this very often. It’s an interesting thing we get to do.”
The Decennial Census is mandated by Congress, and the data collected must be used to redraw Congressional districts. At the county level, the three county commissioner districts will be reapportioned to balance the districts based on new population data.
Per state statute, redistricting must normally be completed by Sept. 30 of the odd-numbered year following the census. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused data delays for the 2020 census, making it impossible for counties to conduct the mandated review by the 2021 deadline.
Due to the exceptional circumstances, the Colorado legislature adopted House Bill 21-1047, which included a timeline adjustment for redistricting, with an updated deadline of Sept. 30, 2023. San Miguel County plans to adopt new districting plans on Dec. 15 and must hold the public hearing 30 days before the adoption on Nov. 10.
Holstrom said not much change should happen with District 3. She said the real adjustments are happening in districts 1 and 2, which pertain to Telluride proper, and the surrounding areas, including Mountain Village, Ski Ranches and Lawson Hill, respectively.
“Mine is actually pretty stable,” she said, referring to the portion of the county she represents, which runs from the Telluride Regional Airport to the Utah border, including Placerville, Norwood and Egnar.
While the public doesn’t vote on the redistricting, they are encouraged to view the website and maps to compare options. Holstrom said the process is not so complex for San Miguel County, but is for other, bigger counties in Colorado.
The San Miguel County GIS Department, which Holstrom praised for their work in the process, used special software tools to create the website with redistricting options and interactive maps. She invited the public to view it at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/redistricting2021. There are three different options, which all are invited to consider before the commissioners approve one.
“We encourage people to review the redistricting website and participate in the public hearing with comments and questions,” said county manager Mike Bordogna in a news release last week. “Public input is essential as we redraw commissioner districts, and we value our community’s feedback.”
Section CRS 30-10-306(4) of the bill states that a commissioner remains eligible to serve out their term, even if they reside in a different district after redistricting.
Holstrom said each district will continue to vote for all districts in the election process, rather than by district. She said that is a state mandate, and not something decided by county officials.
The public can join the meeting via Zoom on Nov. 10 with the following information: Meeting ID # 534 180 495; Passcode: 014764.
Written comments may be submitted by noon on Monday, Nov. 8. Those should be sent to San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1170, Telluride, CO 81435 or to BOCC@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Comments can also be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/uhppm9p4.
The complete House Bill 21-1047 and further information about 2021 redistricting can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/redistricting2021.
