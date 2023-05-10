Every year, on the second Saturday in May, tens of thousands of people, driven by pleasure or competition or a bit of both, step outside and gaze at the sky, trees, bird feeders — anywhere a feathered friend might be seen — and they record their sightings. This Saturday, May 13, birders will gather or go out independently for Global Big Day, a Cornell Lab of Ornithology bird counting event. Last May, 54,698 people participated worldwide and logged sightings of 7,798 species of birds on Cornell’s eBird website.
“Right now is a great time to be looking at birds; they’re migrating, coming through,” said Norwood birding enthusiast Eric Watkins.
Global Big Day is also World Migratory Bird Day. Though Watkins doesn’t compete or record his sightings on Cornell’s bird count site, ebird.org, he’s still out there paying attention and keeping track of any new species on his birding life list.
“I’ve seen most of what I’m going to see in North America. I’ve got 50 or so left,” said Watkins.
Scientists estimate numbers ranging from 800 to 1,200 species that can be seen in the U.S., and around 10,000 species in the world. The total world bird population estimate ranges from 50 billion to 430 billion, based on National Geographic’s data from 2021. An exact count is challenging, and relies in part on citizen scientists’ participation in events like bird count days.
On Big Day 2022, in San Miguel County, four people logged sightings on eBird, recording 123 species. Norwood resident and local bird enthusiast George Steele was one of those people, and he’ll be out again this year, too, although “every day is a day to pay attention,” he said.
On May 13, said Steele, “I’ll try to have at least five complete checklists.”
He’ll watch for birds near his home in Norwood, and will get out to a few locations around the area.
“Every year it’s a little different, but for our county, we get a lot of good birds. Grand Junction gets a lot more because they have more water year-around,” he added.
Water is important, and one of the places birders frequent in San Miguel County is Miramonte Reservoir. That’s where Steele recorded a bufflehead — a type of duck –— and a willet, a wading bird, last year. Another San Miguel County resident, Eric Hynes, recorded 21 species at Miramonte on Big Day last year.
People have their own individual reasons for seeking out birds.
“Some are very competitive,” said Steele.
In October of 2020, Steele identified a ruddy ground dove in his backyard in Norwood. He logged it on eBird.
“I had 180 birders here, mostly from the Front Range,” Steele said.
People wanted to add the bird to their life lists, and it was the first time that bird was ever recorded in Colorado.
For Watkins, “Birding is like a treasure hunt. It’s a fun hobby to identify and find new birds. George and I have fun just chatting. If I see something interesting, I’ll call him, and he’ll do the same.”
People who want to get in on the count this year, or just go out to enjoy the fluttering company, can visit eBird’s website, ebird.org, and learn how to identify and record birds. The site even offers a free “Birding Essentials Course.”
“You can get off to a good start just in your own yard,” said Steele, adding that there’s also a data page on the eBird site that lists birding hot spots by county and state, for those who are traveling or just want to explore nearby.
