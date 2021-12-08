The Norwood community — along with those from surrounding areas — is invited to step inside The Livery this weekend for an experience. A musical, visual, story-telling performance will be held there on Dec. 11, celebrating the longest nights of the year. The Dark Night show, created by local author Craig Childs and Telluride performer Colin Sullivan, is a multi-media presentation of darker subjects fitting for deep winter.
“I’ve done this show for 13 years in Paonia in an old, ghosty theater, and it was time to bring it to Norwood in our own similar venue,” Childs said. “Every year is a different theme, all of them dark and diving deep, slightly outrageous, always wild.”
The theme of this year’s show is death, which Childs said is something many people have been addressing lately.
“I think we’re all sitting with this subject in one way or another,” he said. “This is an opportunity to explore it in an entertaining way, not just the somberness of death, but transformation, dance, and even hilarity. It’ll be a lively experience.”
Art Goodtimes of Norwood will be on stage, as will singer and classical violinist Anneke Dean from Telluride — and dancer Claire Zane brings her acrobatic performance art from Paonia.
Children are welcome, but be warned, Childs said: These are mature subjects.
“I expect there will be crying and laughter, exactly what we need right now,” he said.
The Norwood Park and Recreation’s board of directors have said they’re looking forward to this weekend’s event.
“We are so excited to host Dark Night at The Livery this holiday season,” said board member Daiva Chesonis. "A long-running and outrageously popular show in Paonia for 13 years, it will be a real treat to have Childs bring the show home to Norwood. With not much else going on event-wise this holiday in Norwood, this is the perfect chance to grab a date or friend and gather as we head into the dark of winter.”
Chesonis said that in addition to the show, the Apple Core Project will have hot mulled cider for sale and will be selling their 64-ounce boxes of apple juice too, recently pressed from five varieties of heirloom apple trees in the West End.
Masks will be required inside the venue per the county mandate. The show will run about an hour and a half with an intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and Dark Night starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online through Eventbright for $15, and $20 at the door the night of the show. Cash is appreciated.
“Come out to celebrate,” Chesonis said. “ … The show explores death in this day and age.”
Childs has authored more than a dozen books, including “Secret Knowledge of Water,” “House of Rain,” “Animal Dialogues,” and “Atlas of a Lost World.” His most recent book, “Virga and Bone,” is currently Utah’s state read for the year.
