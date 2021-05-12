The Lone Cone Library has now been open for two years, which director Carrie Andrew can hardly believe. Last year, she and the board intended to celebrate a one-year anniversary of the new facility, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck and those plans were nullified. Now, with the two-year mark passing on May 6, the board is reflecting on what works and what doesn’t. Community members are invited to participate in a survey to give their thoughts on the functionality of the library space and the programs happening on the inside.
Andrew told The Norwood Post the survey is really the work of the architects who designed the space who also want feedback for their own learning purposes.
“We are disseminating it far and wide for the month of May to get as much feedback as we can from users and community members,” she said.
Additionally, the survey was given to the library staff.
The survey was created by Chris Endreason, of the University Technical Assistance (UTA) program through UC Denver, in partnership with the state’s Department of Local Affairs. The library used university support from a group of aspiring architects to design the library.
Andrew said already some survey comments have indicated the library functions well. She said she could anticipate an area or two that could use improvement, though.
The 16-question survey also asks about programming, and Andrew wants to make sure the library is offering programs that people want to attend. She also wants to know if people visited the library during COVID-19, or if they’ve ever been in at all.
She said some people might be surprised to learn that programming is expanding right now, and that May and June are quite busy for the facility. Summer reading is a go, and many of the meeting rooms have been booked already.
Andrew said it takes five to 10 minutes to do the survey. It must be completed online, but invitations are on social media and through direct mail. She asks that patrons complete it only once.
Could there be facility changes as a result? Andrew said yes, if the changes are possible.
“If there is something we can address … immediately and quickly, and that we can afford to, we will,” she said. “Some things may not be reworkable. Those items that come up that can be addressed, that are feasible to be addressed, we will try.”
Andrew said the UTA group will use the information from the survey as they design other libraries in the future. She said the feedback helps them in their work, too.
“They’re learning, we’re learning,” she said.
The library board worked with the architecture group to add the program-specific questions. Andrew said it seemed like the right time for both types of feedback in light of the two-year milestone.
Andrew said although landscaping is part of the plan for the library going forward, the May survey is not about landscaping. She said on Monday the library had a meeting with the consultant on the landscaping, but nothing is solid so far. The library board is having a work session on landscaping on May 21.
