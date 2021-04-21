At the Town of Norwood’s monthly board meeting on April 14, Patrick Rondinelli of the state’s Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) told trustees about Just Transition funding. In the near future, Norwood could be eligible to receive extra monies for infrastructure, housing, job retention or other projects due to its status as a Just Transition Fund community.
Rondinelli sent a letter to Norwood on Feb. 19 to let the board know about its designation status. Just Transition was a status created in 2018 as a response to communities impacted by the closure of coal mining. With the shutdown of the Nucla Station and New Horizon Mine, Nucla, Naturita and Norwood all qualify as Just Transition communities.
Rondinelli told trustees the designation and funding support were important, because of unemployment, lay-offs and property-tax decreases as negative impacts from the diminishing coal industry.
He said the state won’t dictate what must be done with extra funding. He said the state believes in local control and that Colorado will support towns to do what they think is best. Still, he wants the Norwood community to begin discussing ideas now and lay the “groundwork.”
He mentioned a previous study on the meat-processing facility that was coordinated by the Telluride Foundation in the last year.
In the next year or two, Rondinelli said technical assistance could be available, along with various grants.
“This is significant amounts of money, not available to other communities,” he said.
Rondinelli said Norwood doesn’t have to take the funding if the town doesn’t feel the need. Still, he said he feels it’s an important opportunity the town should take advantage of. He suggested the town begin developing an idea of a long-term plan or vision for the community.
He said regarding any project Norwood wanted to secure funding for, its application would be marked with a “gold star” because of the Just Transition designation.
He said the town could also think more broadly and connect with the region.
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, in attendance at the meeting, said regional plans were nice, but suggested that Norwood needed to focus on the town’s need with such a unique opportunity to go forward with available monies.
In August, an Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund grant will be available, something Rondinelli said would be good to have. He suggested Norwood being ready for that opportunity in the next five months.
Jaime Schultz, town trustee, said she had a list of items she wanted to run by Rondinelli. He said it’s better for trustees to take their ideas to the “white board space” together, though, and flush them out collaboratively.
Carrie Andrew, Lone Cone Library director who was also in attendance, said she and the Community Builders group met last February before the pandemic began and started a list of what community members felt was important to Norwood’s greater vision.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino agreed that last year’s list was important to revisit.
Holstrom asked Rondinelli if a state spokesperson, possibly from DOLA, could be a facilitator for the idea-generation and project selection process. He agreed it was feasible.
He also added that San Miguel County does not qualify for the Just Transition Fund designation — just the Town of Norwood.
