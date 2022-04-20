Norwood’s Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC) is again celebrating good marks on behalf of its federal reviewers. Sarah Franklin, the clinics’ chief administrative officer, told The Norwood Post the recent metrics cover various aspects of patient care.
UMC is a federally-funded health care center, one of many in the nation, and because it receives some federal aid, the clinic is evaluated annually.
The most recent metrics cover childhood immunizations, cervical cancer screenings, colorectal screenings, breast cancer screenings, blood pressure control and diabetic control. Overall, UMC scored either at or above its goal in all categories. Franklin said while there may be some room for improvement, the new metrics are actually quite good.
In response, UMC wants the community to continue to know that different programs remain available for women to get their mammograms completed, and for all to look into colorectal and other preventative screenings, too.
Additionally, the greater message is that UMC is making its full comeback after the COVID pandemic, and well visits are available. It’s time for patients to make their physical exam appointments and see their medical provider. At the same time, UMC has support for its chronic disease patients, and the clinic is working on getting those programs back to where they were when the pandemic struck.
“We are working on recovery from the pandemic,” she said. “We are seeing patients. We have healthy appointments and chronic disease appointments available.”
Regarding recent awards, UMC typically receives the Quality Leadership Award from the federal level, and that has happened again.
Still, even through the last few years of COVID, UMC has kept up with its patients, and one award it recently received was the Advancing Health Care Award, a national award, that acknowledges clinics that have used tele-health visits and engaged people through the online patient portal.
Also, UMC has received the Access Enhancer Award, which shows the clinic has provided better access to care for the community through more accommodating appointment times: early morning time slots, evening time slots and also the tele-health visits. The clinic is also celebrating the Adolescent Award for the patient care of teens. UMC has worked to address issues such as depression in youth the last few years.
UMC continues to maintain its status of Patient-Centered Medical Home, due to its medical providers following their patients and working as a team to support them. That’s something Franklin said the staff are very proud of.
Now, UMC is working to replace Shelley Fourney, the mental health provider who recently left the clinic to start her own private practice. Franklin said the clinic still believes mental health is an important aspect in patient care, and they hope to fill the position soon. Providers for the time being are referring patients outside the clinic until they find a new mental health provider to work internally.
“We’re still following our patients, and making sure they’re taken care of,” Franklin said.
The clinic is also establishing a sick room. Many of the symptomatic patients during the pandemic were seen in the ambulance bay. Franklin said that’s about to change with a COVID room coming in the near future.
