After winning the district tournament, the Nucla Mustangs also won the regional high school baseball tournament. Kelly Arnold, one of the Mustang coaches, said he couldn't be more pleased with the team.
Arnold spoke to The Norwood Post on Sunday, since head coach Randy Gabriel was in a serious car accident and unable to attend the regional tournament last weekend in Colorado Springs. Gabriel is still planning to get to the state tournament, however.
The Mustangs, a combined team that includes Norwood athletes, played Cheyenne Wells in the first regional game, beating them 7-2. Next, the boys took on Evangelical Christian Academy and beat them 5-4.
They now travel to Greeley this week to play two games on Wednesday, first facing Flat Irons Academy for the semi-state championship game. Next, the winner of that round will play either Holly or Merino High School for the final game.
Arnold said the Mustangs, as a whole, played great in regionals.
“We pitched well, had some key hits,” he said.
Senior Sam Puderbaugh threw the first game, with senior Tyler Wytulka throwing the second. Josh Flint, a junior, closed out both games.
He added that the coaches like to tell the kids that “big time players step up in big time situations.”
He said last weekend in the regional tournament, the boys did just that.
“A lot of different players stepped up, be it with the bat, pitching, base running,” he said. “They did what it took to win two games.”
For the state games, Arnold said it's going to require more of the same: “more of the things we have been doing.”
He said the Mustangs must simply play the game and not let the situation get bigger than it needs to be. He hopes the guys can just relax and play baseball.
Seniors this year include Norwood’s Riley Porter, and Puderbaugh, Logan Weimer and Wytulka of Nucla.
There are 13 underclassmen on the team, though Jarret Sinks is injured, but on the roster.
Assisting Gabriel on the coaching staff are Arnold and Brian Gardner of Nucla and Ben Kirk of Norwood.
Arnold said he's “very much proud” of varsity baseball this season.
“We've been with these kids since they've been in little league, we've seen them grow and develop and turn into young men,” he said. “It's very pleasing to see them have this success, really good to see them continue on.”
With just two games standing in between the Mustangs and a state title, Arnold hopes the boys go all the way.
“I want to see them continue on,” he said, “ … and come back champions.”
Porter said he’s happy to even be playing again after COVID occurred last year and wiped out many sports, including baseball.
“It feels great to be back at state after we got our season taken away last year,” he said.
Coach Gabriel said he’s excited for Wednesday. He’s happy the seniors will have such a strong finish, especially after last year’s pandemic. Also, Flat Irons, previously Cornerstone, beat the Mustangs two years ago in the state championship, 4-3. He looks forward to Nucla facing that team again.
