The Norwood Middle School Lady Mavericks, led by Kate Andrews, have made a strong start to the volleyball season with a 2-0 record after their first games against Dove Creek and Telluride.
Although she lost most of her A team as they moved to high school, Andrews said, “I am really impressed with my team and how they are getting along.”
Andrews is assisted by Shayla Hendrickson.
The team of 20 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from Norwood, Nucla and Naturita are working on transitioning off the net and responding to the ball.
The team swept the court in the season home opener against Telluride Miners. The B and C teams won in two sets. In the B game, the Mavericks quickly dominated to win 25-12 and 25-8.
The C team’s first set started a bit rough with the Miners serving three unanswered points in a row, but after some good team play, the Mavericks won against Telluride 25-17 and 21-19.
The A team won in 3 sets, struggling in the first one which ended with a score of 21-24. They took the next two sets to win the game with scores of 25-13 and 15-1.
The team continued their winning streak when they visited Dove Creek Bulldogs last Thursday. The Bulldogs and Mavericks stayed close throughout the first B game, but a service error near the end put the ball into the Mavericks’ hands and they scored four in a row, including an ace to win the first set 25-18. The Mavericks were comfortably in the lead throughout the second set, which they won 25-15.
The A team stayed within two points of the Bulldogs for most of the first set. A push and a kill from Norwood’s Sabry Bray tied the game 2-2. A kill by Kynnlie McCabe followed by a serve from Bray and a successful pass from McCabe pulled the Mavericks into the lead, 7-4. Cooper Andrews and Ayva Davis each had aces, but errors on the Maverick side of the net kept the Bulldogs in play. McCabe tipped the ball for a kill, and then Eden Saxton tied the game with two serves (15-15). Bray and McCabe each served two aces, followed by a kill from Payton Naslund, which helped pull the Mavericks ahead (21-18). Andrews' serves were kept alive with solid passing from Davis, and Andrews scored the winning point with an ace, clinching the victory at 25-20.
In set two, after the first couple of points and an ace from Naslund, the squad struggled, which allowed the Bulldogs to keep a 3-point lead (6-9). It wasn’t until Andrews served that Norwood was able to tie the game. The 4-point run included an ace from Andrews, a tip from Saxton, and a push from Davis (11-11). Falling behind again, the Mavericks relied on a kill by Bray to stay alive (19-16). A successful pass over the net from Naslund turned the ball over to Bray who scored five points with three aces to tie the game at 22. McCabe made a critical pass to score on the Bulldogs, and then served up two more points for the win (25-22).
Coach Andrews credited substitute Sofia Casillas with helping the Mavericks win.
“Sofia has the ability to bring up the mood of the team. She has the ability to be loud and positive,” she said.
The middle school Lady Mavericks host Ouray on Sept. 1 and will have a rematch with Dove Creek, at home, on Sept. 5. The full season schedule may be found at www.norwoodk12.org. Click the athletics tab to find volleyball.
