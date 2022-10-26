Noel Night in Norwood is approaching, and while some may think they know the drill, there is more in store for the town-wide holiday this year, taking place on Friday, Dec. 2.
Demian Brooks told The Norwood Post he’s excited to offer up a new vendor space. He’s partnered with several local Norwood organizations to make available the old hardware store to increase vending, commerce and community this Noel Night.
This year, Ace Hardware of Norwood moved to the old Hitchin’ Post. That’s because the Mortell family that owns the hardware store wanted a bigger space. When they moved out of the traditional hardware store building next to Dark Sky Pie, Brooks bought the space left vacant. Now, he’s offering it up empty on Noel Night, hoping local vendors will come out and set up shop there.
He, in partnership with the Town of Norwood, the Norwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lone Cone Library, wants to make the Noel Night experience even better.
Typically, Noel Night focuses on local businesses. Sponsored by the chamber of commerce to support shopping local, storefronts stay open late. Businesses offer discounts, grab bags, holiday shopping, and sometimes snacks and drinks. Santa Claus, and often Mrs. Claus with a few elves, usually makes an appearance somewhere in town. The annual parade of lights also takes place down Grand Avenue with various lit-up floats, and other nonprofits join in with celebratory offerings, too.
Representatives of the Noel Night collaboration said folks can still look forward to the old-time traditions: food, cocoa and cider, holiday music, hayrides, and more. There will be the Christmas cookie decorating activities, too. Now, though, Brooks and the collaborators will come together for the new vendor space. And it’s open to any and all who want to participate, free of charge. There is no tax fee or business license required this year for the space, per the Town of Norwood’s approval. Additionally, the space will be available not just Friday evening, but on Saturday, too, for increased shopping.
Anyone who’d like to reserve a vendor space should contact Brooks personally at 970-708-1504. They may also contact library director Carrie Andrew at 970-708-0988, or chamber board member Gretchen Wells at 720-431-8566.
“Noel Night is a wonderful town tradition supporting local businesses, as well as an opportunity to meet Santa at the Divide Restaurant, and watch the town magically light up with the parade of lights,” Brooks said recently in a news release online.
The vending space is open for crafts, baked goods, trade-type products or something else. Both the upstairs and downstairs of the old building will be available. It will be open for set-up all day on Thursday and on Friday until 4 p.m., so vendors can prepare.
Anyone with general Noel Night questions should reach out to the Norwood Chamber of Commerce.
