Norwood’s high school counselor Rick Williams said he’d like to share with the community all that’s happening related to counseling programs in the Norwood Public School District.
“We continue to focus a lot of our effort on preparing our students for success beyond our school and community,” he said in a news release at the time of this year’s graduation ceremony.
This year, nine of the school’s 11 graduating seniors were offered admission to 34 colleges and postsecondary programs throughout the U.S. They earned an excess of $376,000 in committed scholarships and grants.
“Their successes correlate directly to their academic involvement in school, their college examination scores, and their participation in extra-curricular and athletic activities,” Williams said.
This year, the senior class’s financial aid completion rate was 80 percent — far exceeding the state average of 38 percent.
Additionally, graduating senior Calder Spor enlisted in the U.S. Army. During the May 28 graduation ceremony, Williams said his educational benefits total $100,000 and begin after basic training. Senior Sierra Marshall was offered a full-time position with the San Miguel County Sherriff's Office. She begins work this week.
Williams said there is so much more to celebrate at Norwood Public Schools. Other students have earned great leadership and academic opportunities that happen this summer. In the eighth-grade class, Raelyn Aldrich and Jesse Bates were selected to attend the Rotary Summer Youth Leadership Camp.
In the sophomore class, Hannah Browning and Sophia Sanchez were selected to represent Norwood as Hugh O'Brian Youth Leaders this summer at the University of Denver.
Dilyn Alexander, who also finished sophomore year, was accepted to attend a fully funded Southwestern Colorado Area Health Education Center Summer Health Careers Camp at Fort Lewis College and was also accepted and received a 50 percent scholarship to Emory & Henry College for a week-long nursing camp.
In the junior class, Karla Camacho was selected as a Pinhead Intern and will be working in the field of virtual reality in both New York City and Los Angeles this summer though the Pinhead Institute.
Yoselin Hernandez was selected as a Chang-Chavkin Scholar and received a $60,000 scholarship to help her with college expenses after she graduates. Rosalie Vogel received the Outstanding Junior Scholarship with the University of Colorado-Boulder, which is valued at $4,000.
In the senior class, Josh Alexander and Jarret Sinks completed and were certified in a year long AUTOCAD drafting program through the Technical College of the Rockies.
“Our staff and our school are doing remarkable things to help prepare our kids for a future with options and choices, and our students are stepping up to these challenges and excelling,” Williams said. “As a community, we should be very proud of all that our students are accomplishing and comforted in knowing that our students are being prepared to successfully compete for opportunities that will continue to open doors for them while attending Norwood Public Schools, and more importantly, once they leave our school and community.”
