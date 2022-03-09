Norwood’s town marshal has said the last few months she wants to be proactive in her work running the local law enforcement office as growth comes to Norwood. Norwood will see 24 new homes established over the summer, and the potential Spruce Street development is also under discussion currently.
Marshal Kattie Neesham said at the February town meeting she was working on body cameras and tasers for her office, since the ones she has are on loan from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Neesham said that with the potential growth the town is seeing, she expects to be a bit busier.
She had been researching equipment from Axon and had come up with a package bundle that included three body cameras and three tasers for approximately $30,000. The deal included training and the technology for storage and uploading of video. Neesham said staying current with law enforcement technology is important these days, since a “use of force” event can bring attorneys to town.
After speaking with the town’s administrator, Patti Grafmyer, who has more than 30 years of experience analyzing the Norwood budget, it was determined the Axon purchase was too much for what the town could afford during this time.
Neesham and Grafmyer both said in the Feb. 9 monthly town meeting that they arrived at the same conclusion: “(That purchase is) too far out of reach right now.”
Neesham said she already spent some monies in 2021 for upgrades for her office.
Neesham asked for trustee support for a grant application, which Grafmyer endorsed.
That grant has a purpose for improving justice through the use of technology. Neesham said it only made sense to apply, since the cameras can record incidents better, and make for transparency within the community. She said the equipment helps to improve the overall communication of law enforcement.
Neesham told The Norwood Post on Sunday that she has applied for the grant, which would cover body cameras and tasers, but is still waiting on letters of support that she believes will help strengthen her application. She’s hoping to receive one from the district attorney’s office. The grant’s deadline is Friday, March 11.
While no set match amount is required, some matching funds are recommended, and the Town of Norwood has offered to pay a small portion to show commitment to the law enforcement office.
“We are not just asking for free money,” Neesham said. “We are putting our work into it as well.”
As of press time on Tuesday, Neesham had not found a deputy marshal, though she’d hoped to have the position hired in early 2022. There are no applicants with police academy training yet, something that is required. Neesham said while she wished she could send someone to training and get it paid for, the town is not able to do that at this time. She needs someone ready to go to serve as deputy.
Now, that position will remain open until filled. The marshal has talked to regional agencies who’ve reported they’ve also struggled to fill some law enforcement positions lately.
“I’m not too worried. We’ll give it some time, and wait for the right person to come along,” she said.
The cold season is a bit slower regarding criminal activity, Neesham reported. Summer in Norwood, on the other hand, ramps up a bit. She said she hopes to be ready and proactive with “good policing” efforts for whatever this summer brings.
