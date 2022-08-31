Yes, Norwood has its share of ropers and rodeo competitors, along with trail-riders and other equestrian competitors that show all-around events at quarter horse shows. Alongside all of that though, the town’s dressage club, which celebrates the advanced and elite in English riding, is still going strong.
DeeAnna Burbridge, coordinator of San Miguel County fairgrounds, sat down with The Norwood Post last week and discussed the details of the local dressage club. She’s one of the original members, and she’s proud of the organization’s history.
“It’s been successful,” she said.
Basically, the dressage club was formed in the 1990s, and started about the time the Events Center (the indoor arena) at the fairgrounds was constructed. When that building was erected in 1994, equestrians had year-round use for riding.
Burbridge said many of the original members — Karen Thompson and Holly Hilliard — are still around.
What’s really special to her is that the club has lasted this long. She attributes it to the group’s passion for the equines but also horsemanship, which has been responsibly passed down to younger generations.
“That’s the core,” Burbridge said.
She loves to see the experienced riders passing down information to the “littles” and them sharing what horses can provide in the lives of humans. She said the local dressage club has focused on inclusivity, safety and enjoyment, helping people find the emotional, physical and spiritual benefits of being a “horse person.”
And, then there are people like Deb Hinde, a clinician who has committed nine years of her life to Norwood’s club. According to Burbridge, Hinde is a true scholar and teacher who supports all ages: the “littles” on up to the “twilighters.” Hinde holds clinics throughout the warm season, April through November, which makes for a type of dressage school in Norwood. Burbridge said she’s grateful the Fair Board supports this work.
In the past, there have been fewer children; now there are many who are coming to acquire the knowledge of dressage, in what is defined as “the high schooling of the horse.” Burbridge said having the youth eager to learn helps the club keep cycling and the tradition to continue.
Other horsemen — Lorna and Adrian Burgess, along with Lynn Hamelin — have also held the dressage club together. So have Laura Shumack and Peg Wood over the years. And now Sue Reynolds, Andrya Brantingham and Tammy Tabor.
While the youngest or newest members are learning to tack up and pick hooves, the older or more advanced are changing leads and accomplishing more difficult maneuvers. Burbridge said it’s not about having a fancy horse. In fact, some ladies are even willing to share a horse with some who truly wants to learn.
“It’s a good thing,” she said. “Like Norwood Roping Club, who’s been here a long time. Their longevity is also attributed to the passion they hold for their discipline.”
She’s pleased that Lothan Snyder recently held a roping clinic for young people to keep them inspired about horses and riding.
With the dressage club doing their work and celebrating the art of fine horsemanship, they’ll have a showcase for the community this fall. Rather than a show or a “test,” which is typical for dressage, the local club is planning for an exhibition. Brantingham and Tabor hope it can be an annual event. They held one back in 2020, with lunch and patterns set to music. Details of the early November exhibition will soon be announced.
