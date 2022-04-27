Spring is here, and the track season is underway. Norwood’s middle school students are on the field and on the track, and the San Juan Basin League Meet was just held April 21 in Mancos.
The girls came in second place, and the boys came in third place overall.
“If you see these young athletes, please congratulate them,” said Norwood teacher Samantha Jacobs, who is coaching the Mavericks this season.
For the sprint medley, taking first place were Darcy Bray, Maggie Andrews, Lilliana Jacobs and Shay Snyder. In the 400-meter relay, in second place were Darcy Bray, Maggie Andrews, Lilliana Jacobs and Kieley Shepardson.
In the 800-meter relay, in first place were Kieley Shepardson, Brylea Butler, Holli Johnson and Maria Camacho. In the 1600-meter relay, in first place were Josey Tedder, Shay Snyder, Kieley Shepardson and Maria Camacho.
Also for the girls, Lilliana Jacobs took first in high jump and second in the 200-meter dash. Kieley Shepardson was fifth in the 400-meter dash. Brylea Butler was first in discus, and second in the shot put. She was ninth in hurdles, too.
Maria Camacho was fourth in the long jump, and seventh in the 400-meter dash. Shay Snyder was fourth in the 400-meter dash. Darcy Bray was eighth in the long jump and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Josey Tedder was first in the 200-meter dash.
Maggie Andrews was 11th in the 100-meter dash, as well as ninth in the long jump. Holli Johnson was third in the 800-meter run, 13th in the 100-meter dash and 13th in the long jump. Rachel Beard was fifth in both shot put and discus.
For the boys, the 400-meter team made up of Brycen Rummel, Bradley Rambo, Holten McCluer and Colton Kepley came in fourth place. Additionally, for the boys, Brycen Rummel was first in the 200-meter dash, second in the 100-meter dash, and second in high jump. Colton Kepley was second in the 400-meter dash, third in the long jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash. Liam Blair was third in the hurdles, third in the 400-meter dash, fourth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the shot put.
Wiliam Jacobs was second in shot put, third in the long jump, and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Holten McCluer was third in the long jump, 10th in hurdles, and he was 23rd in the long jump. Bradley Rambo was fourth in the high jump, 17th in the 100-meter dash, and 21st in the long jump.
Uriah Cook was fourth in shot put, sixth in the discus and 15th in long jump. Shane Ingram was sixth in the 200-meter dash, seventh in the shot put and 10th in the 100-meter dash. George Wilt was 9th in the shot put, 16th in discus and 19th in the 100-meter dash.
Principal Sam Ryan said he was proud.
“I am proud of the hard work of our students and their dedication to their sport. They are representing Norwood very well,” he told The Norwood Post.
