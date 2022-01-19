Norwood’s town staff gave brief updates in their reports to trustees last week during the town’s regular monthly meeting. New public works director Randy Harris said he didn’t have much to announce. He’s been busy plowing snow and keeping the town looking good.
And, he will “be ready for the next storm,” he told the board.
Trustee Shawn Fallon told Harris he noticed a small problem in town that needed addressed. He reported a water meter that was upside down in a hole in the sidewalk by Clark’s Market of Norwood. He said the cover needed fixed. Harris said he thought his crew had already covered that issue, but that he would look again after the meeting.
Fallon also asked Grafmyer about the grant writer position that the town had been discussing at the end of 2021. He wanted to know the status of the position, and if it had been filled. Gramfyer reported she’d received four applications by the end of last year, and that she’d been reviewing them. She now plans to interview the candidate pool. Fallon asked if the talent was local or from the broader U.S.
Grafmyer said all four applications were from the Western Slope, and that the position could be done remotely.
“Great,” Fallon said.
Board members agreed to let Grafmyer take care of the interview process and the hiring of the new grant writer.
Fallon told the board that Norwood Park and Recreation District, a board he also serves on voluntarily, was having a slow period. He said with the holidays happening, not much has gone on. The disc golf club members aim to once again hold their tournament to support the local food bank. That tournament will be likely held at the end of February, or the beginning of March. Fallon intended to look at dates at the end of last week.
Related to disc golf, Fallon also expressed some disappointment earlier in the meeting when fire chief John Bockrath appeared before the board to announce a plan to move the fire station to a piece of town land. That piece of land currently hosts Norwood’s disc golf course. Fallon said though he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of moving the course, which he helped finance a few years ago, he agreed to support Bockrath and the Norwood Fire Protection District. He said he was willing to work together and move the course, which was probably required.
Kattie Neesham, the town marshal, also said her list of items to report was slim. Still, she’s getting ready to hire a new deputy. Already she’s received a few applications for the position, though none who’ve applied are certified peace officers, she said. She was still waiting to get a certified application as of press time Tuesday.
Additionally, Neesham is searching for grants to pay for body cameras and tasers. She said she’s looking to keep some on site in the town office, since what she has currently is on loan from the sheriff’s office.
“You’re doing a great job,” trustee Candy Meehan said in the board member comment.
