When Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) board members Liza Tanguay and Daiva Chesonis started this summer’s Try it Tuesdays programming, they weren’t sure what to expect, but the weekly gatherings have been successful, and all but one have had at least a handful of folks in attendance, and there are more Tuesdays in the summer for folks to show up and try something.
“We are energized by Norwood's acceptance and attendance for this relaxed way to gather, move and learn,” said Chesonis, who led a Try it Tuesday in June called, “Cruisin’ with Treats: Bike Ride with Surprises.”
Thus far, Tuesday attendees have gone birding, bike riding and stargazing as well as done plein air painting, played pickleball, created rhythm together at a drum circle — led by Tanguay — and learned about olive oils at a tasting with a local purveyor.
And, recreation has a broad meaning here, in line with NPRD’s mission to “provide diverse year-round recreation opportunities in the 418,000-acre District.”
The speakers at each event are “local specialists,” said Chesonis. “These are folks who have a skill or talent to casually share with a small group.” And, already, more community events have sprung from the initial gathering.
After the pickleball try-it event in early June, Tanguay said, “A group of beginners met on their own over the course of four more evenings to learn and play more. People are getting together to do more recreating.”
“After the plein air event last week,” she added, “we decided to do that again, too, for the upcoming Art in the Garden event.”
That evening will be on August 12 or 26, and details will soon be announced.
“You never know what talent may be living right next door to you,” said Chesonis.
For example, on Aug. 1, Kendal Oakleaf Smith, Lone Cone Library's office manager, will be showing folks “the ropes of roping,” said Chesonis, who was excited to try her hand at the skill.
Chesonis, always on the lookout for specialists to head up a Tuesday evening group, found out during a casual conversation that Smith won her first gymkhana belt buckle at age four, which led to becoming a member of the U.S. Team Roping Championships (USTRC), Colorado State High School Rodeo All-Stars Team (CSHSRA) and the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA).
Try it Tuesdays are continuing throughout the rest of July and August and into the beginning of September, too.
On July 25, local gymnast and dancer Tia Uphoff will teach tribal dance. Aug. 1 is roping. On Aug. 8, participants will explore nature journaling with event maps. Aug. 29 is an outdoor mural creation with a to-be-announced guest artist. Square-dancing is on Sept. 5, and the summer’s programming will wrap up with what Chesonis dubbed the “Casual and Quirky Community Bike Ride for all ages and all speeds.” The grand marshal of the bike ride will be Miracle Sickles, a Norwood resident who uses her bike daily to get around town.
There's no designated cost to partake in Try it Tuesdays, but each Tuesday’s specialists are welcome to put out a donation jar, if they would like to be reimbursed for supplies or materials.
“The programming has been popular enough to consider starting up again for the winter months, when isolation on the mesa is just too easy,” said Chesonis. “It'll again be a nice mix of rec and arts opportunities.”
“We’re still looking to fill two dates in August,” she added.
Potential contributors may email play@norwoodparkandrec.org. More information may be found online at norwoodparkandrecreation.org or on the NPRD Facebook page.
