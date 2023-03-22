With spring equinox just passed and evening light growing longer after each workday, and with finances being tight for many, free seeds are an easy boost for the wallet and for local garden health. Yvette Henson, county director of the Colorado State University-Extension Office, just delivered the community seed library to the Lone Cone Library, where community members can now share and borrow seeds, as well as books.
“Seed libraries are fun, and they also serve important roles in our communities,” wrote Henson in the CO-Horts Colorado State University (CSU) blog. “The most important role, in my opinion, is to support a more resilient local food system.
“Seeds that are propagated, saved and replanted in a local growing system will often do better than store-bought seeds, because they’ve adapted to the local conditions,” she added. “For example, one of our master gardeners grew a squash that did really well here, but then she couldn’t find the seeds, so she has been saving those to plant each year.”
A seed library is different from a seed bank.
“A seed library is where the seeds get used, planted, and saved and shared. The focus of a bank is on protecting the genetics, not on sharing the seeds,” said Henson.
It’s also possible that a well-attended seed library can “provide a reliable source of seed,” said Henson, noting that during COVID, many suppliers ran out of seed to sell.
When it comes to saving seeds, some are easy to gather and save, like tomatoes, peppers and beans. Some are a little more difficult, because they have to be protected from cross-pollination, or they might require two seasons of growth to produce seeds. The CSU-Extension Office and Lone Cone Library both have information on how to save and package seeds for sharing.
Henson asks borrowers and donors to fill out a simple form for tracking what seeds are going out, what are donated and what are coming back in to be processed.
Henson said that people don’t have to donate seeds to borrow them, but “we highly encourage people to be seed savers.”
“So far, people that use the seed library are not the ones that are saving the seeds and bringing them back; we just need to do more education around it and help understand the purpose,” she said. “We are thrilled to give away seeds, but it’s just not sustainable if we have to keep restocking the library. A lot of varieties in the library are ones we’ve grown in our trials that have done well here.”
To obtain seeds for this year, people should visit Lone Cone Library where the regional seed library is housed or visit the CSU-Extension Office on the west end of Summit Street. Henson will be delivering a seed library box to the Naturita library this week, as well. A smaller version of the same library is available at Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride.
Lone Cone Library and the Extension Office are hosting a seed exchange at the library, and Henson will be giving demonstrations as well as advice.
Tabitha Rose, programming assistant at Lone Cone Library, said that the seed swap will be similar to the recent plant swap.
“Bring your seeds in a small packet to make sharing easy,” she said, adding, “You don’t have to bring seeds to participate.”
Rose also encouraged people to bring photos and stories about their gardens, and to write up fun and interesting facts about their seeds.
The seed swap is at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Lone Cone Library.
