At the monthly town board meeting of trustees, on the agenda was approving the price for the 19 acres in Norwood, where the disc golf course currently sits. That parcel has been priced at $15,000 an acre, based on nearby real estate comps. Trustees and town staff held a work session, before the March 9 meeting to determine that price.
Liza Tanguay, board member for Norwood Park and Recreation District, asked trustees if the asking price was enough to replace open space. Trustee Candy Meehan said the property wasn’t purchased for that purpose; it was bought for development.
Additionally, the town approved the purchase of a property at 1475 Pine St. for employee housing.
“It will help to have the property as the town fills the deputy position,” Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer said Monday. “Having housing to offer is huge. If the town or entities do not have the need for housing, then we will reach out to the school. The owners offered the property to the town and it was something that the board felt that was too good to pass up.”
In another agenda item at the March 9 meeting, trustees agreed to donate to the Lone Cone Ditch Company Reservoir. Currently the organization is trying to match funds for a grant that covers engineering work for certain repairs. Meehan said the work was critical to the agricultural community and the town should support it. She said Lone Cone Ditch was $7,500 short of what it needed.
Town agreed to donate $2,500.
In other town news, trustees approved election judges for the April municipal election. Those judges will be Barbara Youngblood, Jacque Young Franklin, Ann Gabbett and alternate Leslie Sherlock. All judges were recommended by County Clerk Stephanie Van Damme. Town Clerk Amanda Pierce said she felt obligated to disclose that Young was her grandmother. She said she didn’t feel it caused a conflict, since the election is nonpartisan and her grandmother has served in the role for years.
Trustees agreed to set the election judge pay at $180 per day and provide three meals.
Tanguay, later in the meeting, gave a district report for Park and Rec. She said her organization’s biggest news is that it was awarded a $175,000 grant through Colorado Creative Revitalization. Now, Park and Rec will own the Oliver House outright, which has been the district’s plan since 2015 when it began its move to purchase The Livery.
Tanguay thanked Kelvin Verity, her district’s board president, for his work on the grant.
Town Marshal Kattie Neesham told the board she’s still hoping for a grant award from the state for tasers and body cameras, even though the district attorney didn’t submit a letter of support on behalf of the application. She announced she received a donation that day though, March 9 — two rifle vest carriers and ballistic helmets from the Mountain Village Marshal’s Office. She said the donation happened out of the blue, was appreciated, and merited a thank you card.
Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer told the board she, Pierce and Meehan were in a meeting at the library for senior lunches. She said while The Divide Restaurant has done “a phenomenal job” of feeding the elders through delivery service, the seniors do miss the camaraderie they previously had during the weekly lunch times.
Now, town leaders with Michele Blunt, the local food bank and others are working to come up with some plan to continue senior lunches. Trustee Jaime Schultz said Grafmyer should speak to the Fresh Foundation, a Norwood nonprofit dedicated to food sustainability and supporting local farmers.
