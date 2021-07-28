On Thursday night, the Norwood Public School’s board of education convened at the Lone Cone Library in a special session designed to hear public comment, but also generate survey questions to be distributed this month regarding school safety and potentially arming staff members. Ten people were in attendance.
New school superintendent Todd Bittner opened the meeting and said survey questions were needed to help address the safety issue and engage the public. He said while those in attendance may have diverging ideas on how to approach safety, the common ground was that school safety was a priority for the board and the greater community.
During the meeting, school board members said the school’s safety plan would include a layered approach. Working with campus entrances and exits, social-emotional wellness, and other aspects were a part of the bigger plan; they said arming staff members was one aspect in the plan and not an over-arching solution.
Judy Muller, a national journalist who also covered the Columbine shooting, spoke first and asked which staff member completed the FASTER gun training to arm teachers in the school. Bittner said nobody had done the training, but also stated that anyone who had completed the training would remain anonymous due to safety. He said local law enforcement would be informed of any staff member who’d be permitted to carry a weapon.
Muller said taxpayers were entitled to know where their money was being spent. Bittner said the school was under no obligation to release every detail of the school’s day-to-day operations. He said he was happy to debate that with Muller later.
Muller added the town marshal was just five minutes away from campus if needed.
“Did you see her today?” Bittner asked.
The superintendent said the marshal could be at court, sick, or have a day off and being covered by the county sheriff.
Bittner told the group he’s personally taken a firearm from the hand of both a student and a parent. He said, unfortunately, horrible situations happen in today’s world. He told Muller and the audience that he had an obligation to do something, and that allowing staff to voluntarily conceal carry was one thing he could do.
He said he was also worried about the Norwood campus’ 27 entries, especially since he’s coming from a modern school of 600 kids who only had three entries. He and school board president Mike Morlang said the board is currently working on an updated master plan for the school, which was delayed because of the pandemic.
Muller said it’s possible for a cop to come into a school shooting event and kill a teacher, if a teacher had a gun. She said it could make for confusion.
Ken Lawrence, director of IT and security, said codewords help prevent that. The county and town marshal would also know which staff members had weapons. He added that the sheriff’s office had access to the school’s surveillance cameras, too.
School board member and former teacher Jackson Ordean said the real security plan is the campus building and the technology. He said those things take time, and arming a staff member is something that can be done right away.
He said Norwood’s social-emotional programs are excellent, and he supports those aspects of safety remaining in place, too.
After an hour of discussion and debate, Bittner told the small group to generate ideas for the 12 survey questions that go out to school community members this month.
