One local man with a career in large-scale construction has raised some questions about the Norwood Bridge, a CDOT maintained structure that lies at the bottom of Norwood Hill and crosses the San Miguel River. He wonders about the integrity of that bridge, considering its age and the number of passengers that travel it daily, along with trucks, livestock and freight. He’s also worried about the potential of contaminating the river, the lifeblood of the region, if a truck were to crash on the bridge and spill something hazardous.
Tom Kyle, of Norwood, worked as the heavy construction division equipment manager for Granite Construction Company, a California contracting company that built three dams in Colorado. The value of the company’s fleet was $800 million. While Kyle didn’t personally build any bridges, he managed the cranes and equipment that did so and has seen the construction of more than 250 bridges.
He’s looked at Norwood bridge over the years and is now questioning its condition, especially after a 14-foot-wide Komatsu truck went over it with a very heavy load during the July 4 weekend.
Kyle estimates the bridge to be a 1940s structure, and he knows it has received work over the years. While the underneath seems solid, there are indications of deterioration. There is some wear and tear on the concrete that is crumbling in places on the sides, and there is exposed rusted rebar.
The guard rail is another issue. Since holes were drilled into the bridge during maintenance to secure those rails, that drilling does affect the steel structure. Kyle questions how heavy a load the bridge can sustain and the ability of the guard rail to prevent a potential crash of a school bus or truck carrying chemicals.
It’s true that many accidents have happened at the site — so many that the McKenzie Creek Bridge adjacent to Norwood Bridge has visible damage and pieces of it are in the river already. Repeated accidents on Norwood bridge have taken its toll, despite the fixes that CDOT comes and applies.
Kyle would like to see CDOT address the overall safety of the Norwood Bridge, and determine whether a new bridge is needed, with the support of the San Miguel County Commissioners, the Road and Bridge Department and even local environmental groups like Sheep Mountain Alliance or Trout Unlimited that exist to protect the landscape.
On June 27, the railroad bridge that collapsed over the Yellowstone River created an environmental catastrophe for that watershed, and that community is still reeling. He doesn’t want to see that type of devastation happen locally.
“I also suggest an emergency fuel or toxic spill device should be stored at this site for rapid deployment, and county agencies be trained to respond in order to protect the river,” he told commissioners in an email he sent to them on July 10.
Growth and development are building in Norwood, increasing traffic over the bridge. To make matters more complicated, the area also lacks cell phone service. Kyle said what’s more is the overwhelming amount of signage in the canyon that might be confusing for tourists, along with brush and foliage that limit visibility at the bridge site.
Kyle told commissioners it’s just a matter of time before something happens to the Norwood Bridge or another accident creates a toxic mess. He hopes local agencies can work together and be proactive. His opinion is to take action now, rather than wait for disaster.
