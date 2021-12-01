The Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) is doing its best, considering a lack of snow and cold temperatures this time of year.
The ice rink was set up nearly two weeks ago, but the finishing details can’t be completed until it’s cold enough to start making ice. Shawn Fallon, NPRD board member, has been overseeing the ice rink set-up, with the help of many local volunteers.
Erika Kae, NPRD managing director, said there will be ice skates available for rent for the season at $50 per pair. There will be a 25 percent discount for families of three or more. All skates must be returned by March 1. Anyone who’d like more information should email play@norwoodparkandrec.org.
By press time on Tuesday, organizers determined the logistics of having open rollerskating at Pig Palace in the meantime. At this point, open skate before the ice will be permitted beginning Dec. 3.
As the community waits on ice, it’s also waiting on snow. That means the Nordic trails at Busted Arm Draw also won’t be ready until Mother Nature comes through with precipitation. There is no snow to groom at this time, and no possibility of Nordic or skate skiing in Norwood anytime soon. Still, Kae said that folks can visit norwoodnordic.com for updates when snow begins to fall.
For other activities, NPRD will be holding a holiday bazaar this weekend, but Kae said it’s more than holiday shopping. She, along with Tim Johnson, will be performing live music this weekend at The Livery. Cookies and cider will be served, and Kae said she invites other local musicians to come and jam this weekend, for impromptu music circles at The Livery.
The doors are open Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and also Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s not just an arts market,” she told The Norwood Post.
Kae is also setting up holiday trees at The Livery and is currently looking for ornament donations. Anyone who’d like to give ornaments for The Livery trees should email her at director@norwoodparkandrec.org.
Talks, sponsored by NPRD, are also upcoming for the community.
Folks can plan to get out and listen to Bob Quinn speak on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. He’s in town to discuss “Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs, and Healthy Food.” His talk is free, and also sponsored by the Colorado State University Extension Office in Norwood. Pizza will be served that night, courtesy of Blue Grouse Bread.
Norwood’s own Craig Childs, a renown speaker, author and storyteller, will take The Livery stage on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Childs will be giving a multi-media performance called “Dark Night.” Tickets will be available online at eventbrite and at the door for the event.
Kae said she is still hoping for open gym activities sponsored by NPRD this winter. She’s working on discussions with the school in order to secure facility-use agreements, so that some open gyms can take place. She’s especially interested in getting the climbing wall open for the public. She said she hopes details will soon be announced, so that Norwood can play. Pickle ball is still happening at this time, overseen by Ted Mueller.
Kae said The Livery remains available for holiday parties, events, weddings and more.
