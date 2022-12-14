Realtor Arleen Boyd told The Norwood Post that things have slowed down considerably in the real estate market.
“I think the reasons — a few reasons — are interest rates went up quite a bit,” she said. “And for lower priced homes that people get loans for, that’s a big factor.”
Boyd said at the beginning of the year interest rates were at 3 percent; then they went up to 7 percent. Now it’s hovering a little below that. She said that’s still relatively low, compared to the 18 percent rate in the 1980s.
“But that’s still a big jump for people,” she said.
The other reason she attributes to the change in the market is inflation. She said the economy is responsible for the slow period, and some are living in fear of a recession.
“All of those things have made it slow down,” she said.
Is there still inventory in Norwood?
According to Boyd, the number of homes for sale is extremely low. As of press time Tuesday, there were 11 active residential listings in Norwood.
She said people still have high prices on homes for sale, and that’s how supply and demand works. A lower inventory means home prices will hold steady.
And the transaction activity is simply much less right now.
Boyd said Norwood, along with many places, had an influx of homes listed and then sold during the COVID pandemic. Basically, from 2020 until just a few months ago, homes were “flying off the shelves.” This was partly due to people also leaving cities for a more rural life.
But all that slowed down recently, and Norwood is past the peak.
She said vacant land is always the slowest to move. That’s mostly because of building costs. Though, even in the pandemic, vacant land was selling quickly. There were as many as 55 vacant land listings. Now there are 13.
Commercial listings, too, can be slow to move.
Norwood, in general, doesn’t get a lot of activity regarding commercial real estate. She said perhaps there is slow turnover with Norwood businesses. But, she added that COVID also put a damper on people’s interest in opening a new business. Folks became leery of opening a new retail space or restaurant, because they feared being shut down during the pandemic.
Currently, there’s just one listing for a commercial property in town, and that’s Craig Greager’s place. Greager, also a realtor, has the old Maverick building listed, what used to a beloved Norwood restaurant. The old Ace Hardware store building did sell this year, but Boyd said what will happen with that remains to be seen. Additionally, Telluride Ski and Golf Resort bought the Back Country Inn.
For the greater outlook, Boyd likes to quote real estate expert Lawrence Yun.
“He basically feels that the economy, if the inflation slows and interest rates come down, and we have a recession — it’s going to happen not util mid-2023,” she said.
Boyd said while nobody has a “crystal ball,” rates tend to fall during a recession, as an attempt to stimulate the economy.
“(Yun) thinks home prices will hold steady, if inventory remains as low as it is,” she said.
For Norwood, Boyd said it’s a great time for someone to list their home, since not much is available. She said it’s an especially good time to list a higher-end home. There are none available at this time.
