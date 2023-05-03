Ten years ago, then-Norwood resident Kristina Stellhorn set out to find love in a way other authors had. If travel and writing books could help authors Elizabeth Gilbert (“Eat, Pray, Love”) and Frances Mayes (“Under the Tuscan Sun”) find their romances, then why not her own trip to Italy and her first book, “Hungry for Love” (2013)?
Stellhorn, pen name Kristina S. Horn, is in love with travel and all things epicurean and has just re-released “Hungry for Love.” She also dishes up life recipes on her blog site.
“I call this book an autobiographical epicurean educational comedic romance travel journal based upon true events, because it hopes to entertain while it endeavors to teach,” said Stellhorn in the book’s foreword. In the book, she added, “You’ll learn about Italian places, food, drinks, culture, people, and cheese … among many other things.”
When in Norwood, Stellhorn did as few Norwoodians do: she joined the historical society and wrote semi-historic plays about the area to show locally — first at the The Hitchin’ Post, and then at Two Candles and at The Livery once it had been renovated. The book was a product of the playwriting, which launched a troupe, the West End Stage Theater Group, and a series of theater events in Norwood.
Stellhorn’s first three plays were, in chronological order, “Law and Order in 1905: Murder on the Gurley Ditch,” “Wildflowers of the San Juan, a Women’s Prison Story,” and “Down At The Hog Ranch — A Historically-Based Play About Pigs in the Cathouse.”
In her review of the third play, Grace Herndon said, “The playwright, Kristina Stellhorn, is a multi-talented bilingual writer and journalist brimming with energy and enthusiasm … [and] her plays have clearly been well researched.”
Writing about the first play, Herndon added, “It packed the house (the back room and dance floor of The Hitchin’ Post), marking the debut of local community theater in Norwood.”
It also, legend has it, was the impetus for Curtis Odom to remodel the old livery building, now known as The Livery, into a theater.
“He didn’t like the venue for that first play,” said Stellhorn.
While writing her fourth play, "West End Story," Stellhorn was inspired to learn Italian and do some traveling. She’d been influenced by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story. The play also made her realize she needed something else.
“I was looking for love because I couldn’t really find any in Norwood,” she said. “I met a guy on Facebook and started chatting in Italian. He spoke no English, so I was learning Italian and using Google translate.”
“Hungry for Love,” available on Amazon, chronicles Stellhorn’s resulting blind date with the Facebook Italian man, and her adventures in Italy. Each chapter ends with a short lesson about Italy. And, there’s a sequel coming at some point, Stellhorn said. “It’s in my head, but it’s not really ready to be written yet.”
Instead, Stellhorn has been working on other writing projects. A multilingual teacher, Stellhorn’s most recent adventure found her in Hawaii, learning the native language and teaching students of mostly Hawaiian, Samoan, Tongan and Filipino descent. Her current projects, she said, “are a book for respectful visitors to the west side of Oʻahu, showing 100 interesting places, and subscription letters that educate about Hawaiian history.”
She also writes a blog, mylastworkingvacation.com, where she shares her travels and the lessons she’s learned along the way, including recipes for a healthy and happy life. Stellhorn said she’s “a restless adventurer searching for novelty, new places, culture and language-learning.”
