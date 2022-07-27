Deana Sheriff, executive director of the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC), went before the Norwood Town Board of Trustees at the July monthly meeting to give an update — and also a celebration — of the organization’s work.
Sheriff specifically spoke about the Advance the West End project that pertains to Norwood, Nucla and Naturita, created to help the area survive and thrive in light of the coal plant and coal mine closing.
Supporting business and growing jobs have been the goals, while celebrating the area’s heritage, along with recreation opportunities and tourism.
So far through funding, much has happened. WEEDC has worked with more than 75 businesses, with 35 of them opening in the West End. More than 135 new businesses registered with the state, and Sheriff said at least 63 new jobs have been created.
WEEDC has written grants that total nearly $3 million to support local businesses and infrastructure.
Regarding more economic impact, WEEDC helped see more than 375 local jobs retained due to the non-closure of local business. In the hybrid business incubator and accelerator programs at the Collective Mine, more than 66 companies participated. Overall, at least $1,875,000 has been raised in capital.
Other WEEDC efforts include the tourism and placemaking initiative, in partnership with the local chambers of commerce, and the branding effort “Find Your Wild.”
Sheriff said every space in Naturita has now been purchased with plans for renovation, and Norwood and Nucla are following suit. A new facade grant is being presented to help business owners beautify a space, too.
“This was a phenomenal commitment by each of the towns to donate some of their funding to the facade improvement program,” she said. "WEEDC would not have been able to offer this program to the area businesses had the towns not chosen to help. We're all very excited to see the improvements that will be coming to the West End.”
Just Transition funds are monies available for communities impacted by the coal pull-out, and the West End is using $75,000 for the facade grant, with each town chipping in $25,000 of their Just Transitions funding. This year 17 businesses applied for the grant, and the cycle will occur next year, too.
Sheriff has not given up on the meat-processing plant idea, and she’s working on money to pay for the feasibility study for that to see if plans can advance. She said it’s important, considering the price of gas.
Agriculture is something she believes is crucial for the local economy, and WEEDC provided financial assistance to help fix the Gurley and will now focus on the Lone Cone Ditch, too.
Also, WEEDC has helped with the creation of an ag maker-space for food production with two commercial kitchens and the new grain mill.
Additionally, WEEDC hosted Mark Shepard for a workshop on how to farm in drought, bringing people from all over the U.S. Then, 17 people were trained in capturing water for irrigation purposes, and four people are now trainers of the drought-farming practices.
In the works for WEEDC is also helping to establish another day-care center in the area, especially with the new neighborhoods being established in Norwood.
And there’s more. The Hanging Flume 50k, an ultra-running race held in Uravan, event is set to happen again this fall. WEEDC is a supporter of the race, which draws sponsors from the West End and beyond.
