A representative of the San Miguel Watershed Coalition told Norwood officials at the town’s May meeting that new technology could support local communities as they assess increased drought and fire danger. Adrian Bergere went before the board May 11 and told trustees there’s a new hydrology modeling tool that could help the coalition better understand precipitation, climate, surface water and groundwater.
A new watershed coalition report reveals that groundwater is the main concern. According to Bergere, it’s an important piece, since local experts don’t have the information they need. With shorter winters and a dryer monsoon season, Bergere said the coalition wants to better understand how groundwater moves through the watershed.
The San Miguel Watershed Coalition has been working with experts in the hydrology modeling field. Those experts include professors, geochemists and other technicians who have the knowledge to run scenarios based on data.
The coalition has been collecting data since 1997. That data can be used to look at wildfire impact, sedimentation, the risk to infrastructure and water quality. Experts can run scenarios related to development, runoff and water quality, as well as the availability of water in future drought.
“How much water will there be in 20 years? Where is that water going to be if we expand supply or the treatment plant?” These are questions Bergere said could be analyzed when working with the hydrology modeling tool that the coalition wants to implement. Bergere said it ties into the work new mayor Candy Meehan has already been collaborating on the last few years.
“The list of model scenarios goes on and on,” he said. “The impact of mines, the impact of irrigation, optimizing seepage, loss from irrigation systems to increase efficiency … ”
Bergere said the modeling tool also allows for deeper study of invasive species like Russian olive, tamarisk and other plants that are sucking up thousands of gallons of water from the local watershed. He said Norwood could look at maximizing water availability in those areas.
He added that data can sit in once place, so that the town, BLM, U.S. Forest Service, the watershed coalition and others can collaborate to look at gaps in the data sets.
Phase 1 of the work with the modeling tool is to develop it. Phase 2 is to work with partners.
Bergere said the watershed coalition wants the modeling tool to be a cost effective way for stakeholders to get engineering studies and work done that benefits all. The tool has already been used in other places in the West effectively.
Specifically in Norwood, Bergere said the coalition wants to look at the Gurley and understand how fire could move up through the ditch corridor and how sediment could affect local communities.
Meehan said it was an “invaluable tool.” She told the board it would be unfortunate to let the opportunity pass if it could help Norwood plan for water and the future.
Bergere asked Norwood for $2,500. The requisition is due in July, but funds aren’t collected until next year.
The coalition asked other partners like Telluride, Mountain Village and Montrose County for $10,000 each. The Colorado Water Conservation Board was asked to donate $150,000. Naturita was asked for $500.
Trustees approved the donation, and Norwood will have use of the modeling tool.
